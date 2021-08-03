What to know in New England beer this week

Your best beer of late may have come during a long-awaited return to a brewery beer garden, or straight from the tap at a sports bar you’ve been getting only takeout from since February 2020. Wherever you are this summer, I hope you’ve had time to sit back and enjoy at least a few beers in between raindrops.

The best beer moment I had recently was like so many other underrated things in life: spontaneous and without expectations, a can of New England IPA plucked from an icy cooler, washed down with a standard hot dog at a family cookout.

Notch Brewery's new tap room at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton is now open and pouring beautiful lagers.

There’s no breakout topic in this week’s column, so instead I’ll run through as many items of interest as I can.

Beers I’ve enjoyed lately: That mystery New England IPA at the top? Stellwagen’s Invisible Airwaves, from a Marshfield brewery within close range of where I live and representative of many solid, local spots you probably live close to as well. This beer is a tropical fruit bomb, heavy on aromas of pineapple and fresh peach, the kind of brew you drink one of if you’re trying to savor a moment.

Other beers I’ve enjoyed lately, in no particular order: Allagash River Trip, a Belgian-style table beer from a brewery that in my eyes can do no wrong; Idle Hands Four Seam and Tree House Julius, if you’ve got a taste for hops and are sticking to the classics. Find yourself in Western Mass. or southern Vermont? Grab a Double Feature imperial IPA from Pioneer Valley Brewery in Turners Falls, or stop by Brattleboro’s Whetstone Station (right on the Connecticut River) for great views and a house-brewed Penguin Porter.

A couple beverages that aren’t quite beer but that I’ve also enjoyed are Shacksbury Light cider, clocking in with no sugar and at 100 calories, and Willie’s Superbrew’s Cranberry & Lime flavored hard seltzer.

Openings: Notch Brewery’s new tap room at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton is now open and pouring beautiful lagers in New England (they have ales, too). So is Narragansett’s highly anticipated Providence brewery. And, somewhat quietly, Tree House has begun selling beer to go in Sandwich and Deerfield.

Closures: Anyone who’s ever sat across from Fenway Park and sipped an ale with blueberries bobbing near the top of the glass had to be somewhat saddened at the recent announcement of the permanent closure of all five Boston Beer Works locations. My fondest memories of Beer Works are from that and the TD Garden locations. They were places to get a better beer and elevated bar food before such things were common, and while everyone’s collective game has risen since then, they’ll be missed.

Beers for a good cause: Beverly’s Old Planters Brewing is teaming up with Kevin and Scott Youkilis’s Loma Brewing Company on a session IPA called Pete’s Place. The 3.7 percent ABV brew will benefit Ales for ALS and help raise awareness for the building of the Pete Frates Foundation’s Pete’s Place facility in Chelsea.

In addition, Athletic Brewing Co.’s release of the IPA Closer by the Mile, as well as sales of Harpoon’s iconic IPA (through Aug. 15), will help benefit the Pan-Mass Challenge’s flagship charity, Dana-Farber.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @garydzen.