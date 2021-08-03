Baker says he wouldn’t go to Obama’s Vineyard bash — even if invited — because of COVID-19 concerns

Baker suggested it was unwise to gather so many people for the starstudded event, whose guest list reportedly includes Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg.

“No,” Baker, a popular centrist Republican, said to laughter when asked during a briefing in Revere if he’d been invited to the convocation, which is slated for this weekend. “But I can tell you, if I were invited, I would have declined.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that he was not invited to former president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash on the Vineyard , but he would have declined anyway, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I think 700 people at an event like that is not a good idea,” Baker said. “Judgment call all the way around, but that’s the beauty of judgment calls. We can all make our own decision about what we think is most appropriate.”

According to a report in The Hill, guests to Obama’s birthday party will be asked to take a COVID-19 test before attending. The party also will be held outside, and the Obamas plan to have a COVID coordinator on-site to ensure that proper protocols are being followed, according to Axios.

The party is expected to have 500 guests and another 200 staff, according to reports.

Baker suggested he wouldn’t hold a large family party at his own house due to concerns about his elderly father. “One of the things we know absolutely about COVID is if you have multiple co-morbidities, if you are over the age of 75, and especially if you are over the age of 85, you are at an extreme risk of getting severely ill if you get that virus. And therefore, you know, any big group that involves people who fall into those categories, I think people should either put them off or be really careful,” he said.

Regarding Obama’s party, Baker added that “no one’s going to know who’s vaccinated and who’s not, I think, based on what I’ve heard.”

The governor was also asked about his embattled fellow governor in New York, Democratic Andrew Cuomo, who earlier in the day was the subject of a bombshell report that found he sexually harassed multiple women.

Baker, while conceding that he hadn’t read the report, said that “if the news coverage, which is extraordinary, is, and I would assume that it is, an accurate representation of the report itself, then I don’t see how he can continue to do his job.”

Pressed on that point, Baker, a former health care executive known for choosing his words carefully, elaborated.

“Look, these are public jobs,” Baker said. “And they carry with them a significant amount of responsibility and accountability. And a report like that one, based on the news reports I’ve seen so far, I believe [makes] it very difficult for him to continue in that job based on what I believe the level of, sort of, accountability that comes with this role, or any of these elected roles, is all about.”

Cuomo, however, said Tuesday that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and appeared to reject calls to resign.

