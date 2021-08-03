Elderly man with dementia missing in West Roxbury

A 73-year-old man who has dementia is missing in West Roxbury, police said Tuesday.
Neil Sally was last seen leaving the Parkway Health & Rehabilitation Center at 1190 VFW Parkway around 10:45 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from Boston police.
He was heading an appointment at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury, police said.
Sally could have taken MBTA bus 35, the statement said.
When he left, Sally was wearing a black t-shirt, black pajama pants, and grey and black sneakers with white soles.
Boston police are looking for Sally and are encouraging anyone who sees him to call 911 or District E-5 detectives at 617-343-4566.
