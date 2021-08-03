Essaibi George releases her first TV ad of the Boston mayor’s race

“Together, we will build a better Boston,” she intones in the ad, which stresses her experience as a daughter of immigrants, public school teacher, business owner, mother of four, and politician. It also highlights a handful of endorsements from local labor unions.

Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George released her first television advertisement of the mayoral race on Tuesday, a 30-second spot emphasizing her roots and life experience in the city.

The spot will air on broadcast, cable, streaming services, and digital platforms starting Tuesday morning, according to the Essaibi George’s campaign.

Before he dropped out of the race last month, State Representative Jon Santiago was the first in the field to roll out a television ad, funding a 30-second spot that emphasized his night job as a doctor and the primary victory that helped to first launch him into elected office.

Advertisement

A super PAC supporting City Councilor Andrea Campbell in the mayor’s race launched an independent advertising campaign in June, with ads running on Facebook and YouTube. That PAC has spent nearly $800,000 on the production and placement of such ads this year, according to state records as of Tuesday.

Essaibi George has raised the most money of any candidate in the crowded field this year, according to the latest numbers from the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance. The at-large councilor from Dorchester has raised $1.17 million, topping the $1.11 million raised by Acting Mayor Kim Janey in 2021. The campaigns for both Campbell and Councilor Michelle Wu have also broken the $1 million fundraising barrier this year.

John Barros, a former economic development chief for the city, is the fifth major candidate in the race.

Essaibi George’s mayoral campaign recently faced a speed bump, after a Globe report found Essaibi George appears to have improperly used her position on the City Council to benefit her husband Doug’s South Boston development venture. Last week, Essaibi George said she communicated with the state Ethics Commission to seek guidance on the matter.

Advertisement

She said her husband, who works as a developer, will not be doing business before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals or the Boston Planning & Development Agency if she is elected mayor. Her campaign has emphasized that any time her husband’s projects are before the ZBA or BPDA, she and her staff recuse themselves.

A June poll conducted by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe showed Wu and Janey pulling ahead of the rest of the pack the race. In the poll, Wu garnered 23.4 percent support, Janey 21.6 percent, and Essaibi George 14.4 percent, while Campbell had 10.8 percent. Barros polled at under 2 percent.

The preliminary election will be held Sept. 14. The top two vote-getters from that contest will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.