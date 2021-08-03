A final salute to a man who had saluted so many

Russell Pittsley, one of the last of a generation of World War ll veterans, died just 51 days before his 101st birthday.

Few had carried out these solemn duties more often or with more precision than Mr. Pittsley, their loyal friend who had paid tribute to countless deceased military veterans over the years.

MIDDLEBOROUGH — As the mortal remains of the old soldier settled over his grave the other day, Russell Pittsley’s honor guard snapped to razor-sharp, ramrod-straight attention.

Few had as much reverence for this final military salute.

And now it was time for his old friends — military comrades all — to return the gesture under a nearly cloudless summertime sky.

“He was kind of like a father figure to all of us in a way,” said honor guard member Mary Standish, 74, who grew up in Lakeville and served in the US Air Force in the mid-1960s. “We knew all that he had done with his life.

“He was always there for us.”

Commander Bob Burke, American Legion Post 64 Middleborough, right, stands at attention with the Middleborough Veterans Honor Guard during the funeral of Russell Pittsley on Saturday afternoon. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

And now it was her turn to be there for him, duties she performed at St. Mary’s Cemetery the other morning as Russell Pittsley’s family and friends, having prayed for his soul at church, paid their final, mournful respects at his graveside.

And for this man — who died just 51 days before his 101st birthday — there was a lot to respect.

The long arc of his military life stretched back to 1940 when a military recruiter from Cape Cod encouraged him and two friends to join the National Guard.

He raised his hand and swore an oath that propelled him to Camp Hulen in Texas, where he was assigned to an antiaircraft unit until the day after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Russell Pittsley photographed in 2019, places his hand on a photograph of himself in the war. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

He found himself in Luzon in the Philippines, where he trained for an invasion of Japan that was rendered moot after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Russell Pittsley was discharged from the service at Fort Devens in January 1946 and came home to marry Evelyn Smith of Springfield with whom he had three children who became part of the demographic colossus called the baby boom.

He drove a cab. He cut logs. He went into the printing business just like his father had.

Russell Pittsley, continued to serve his community as a member of the honor guard. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But he never really placed his military service on a shelf. So, when he was asked to help salute his fellow comrades at their final resting places, he did not hesitate.

“I had so much respect for him and what he did,” said Paul Kreitzberg, an honor guard member. “I have this picture in my mind from not that long ago. We’d be doing many funerals in the rain and the wind.

“We’re sitting in a cemetery waiting for the funeral cortege. It’s late. And Russ is there in the pouring rain. We had some chairs with us and I brought him over a chair. He sat on the chair but he sat in the rain the entire ceremony because he wanted to be there.”

Middleborough Veterans Honor Guard members Mary Standish, left, and David Singer, right, fold an American flag into 13 triangles during Russell Pittsley’s funeral Saturday afternoon. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Those moments of respect came with sharp salutes and solemn faces and ceremonies designed to convey a nation’s gratitude.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t moments of levity in all that solemnity.

“Russ had a hell of a sense of humor,” David Singer, another honor guard member, told me when I met him before the funeral service. “One time, we were at Central Cemetery and Russ got tired. So, he sat down on a gravestone. And when he got up, he saw the name on it.

“The name on gravestone read: ‘Pittsley.’ And we brought this to his attention. And he said, ‘I guess I just couldn’t wait.’”

That anecdote provoked knowing chuckles and poignant nods from comrades who had served with him to honor military service that was, for many, the foundational experience of their lives.

For his family, Russ Pittsley made clear why he saluted so many of his fellow veterans at their funeral services.

“He wanted to honor whoever it was who was part of the military,” said his daughter, Geri Ballard. “Many times, especially in his later years, he would say, ‘I’m tired. I probably shouldn’t go.’ It was so hard to stand there.

“But he’d always go. If it was pouring rain, or freezing he would always go. He was always the oldest but whenever they traveled anywhere, he was always the designated driver. I’d say dad, ‘How did that happen?’”

There was Russ Pittsley the soldier. And there was Russ Pittsley the father.

His children remembered his years out of uniform, the years he drove a cab, and cut logs and — like his own father — ran a printing press. They still hold images of their dad, the man who loved to dance, enjoyed a cold beer, and would challenge all comers to a mean game of cribbage.

Marlene Pittsley, left, wipes away tears after her husband Michael Pittsley received a ceremonially-folded American flag at his father Russell Pittsley’s funeral on Saturday afternoon. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

“He was his own mechanic, plumber, electrician, and carpenter,” his son Michael said at his funeral. “He would never allow anyone to do this for him. He was a model train enthusiast. I have over six cases of train cars, tracks, and bridges in my basement to prove this.

“He successfully used his own cellphone right up until two days before he died. I have nine messages on my voicemail, which I have kept. They all basically say the same thing, ‘Hey, Mike, you told me to call and now you’re not there.’ Then he would hang up.”

That poignant anecdote provoked polite chuckles from the congregation gathered here the other day to say goodbye to the man who once held a US-issued rifle in the Pacific when the world was at war.

I met Russ Pittsley a few years ago when I watched him snap to attention in a graveside gesture of respect he had learned as a young man a long time ago.

Russell Pittsley at age 99 in 2019. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

He was 99 years old that day.

Later, after the funeral services were over, we went to lunch at a nearby diner and I asked him why he was such a frequent and loyal part of his local honor guard.

“It seemed like a good thing to do,” he told me then. “To honor the guys who have gone, who had died. To honor the guys who have gone before us.

“I hope somebody is going to honor me some day.”

And now — with words of remembrance, tearful farewells, and a resounding 21-gun salute — they have done just that.

It was a solemn tribute to a man who knew perhaps more than anyone the importance of respect.

And of well-deserved gratitude.

“Goodbye, dear friend,” Mary Standish said at the funeral. “You will not be forgotten. You are loved by all of us.”

Family and friends pray during the funeral of Russell Pittsley on Saturday afternoon. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

There were biblical hymns.

What a day that will be/

When my Jesus I shall see/

And I look upon his face/

The one who saved me by his grace

At the graveside, a priest prayed for eternal rest. And for perpetual life.

And then a bugler played the mournful strains of “Taps.” When he had concluded, the flag of the United States was folded into a crisp triangle.

“He was a likeable guy,” Bob Lessard, a member of the honor guard, concluded. “The best you’d want to find.”





Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.