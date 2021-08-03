Janey invokes slavery talking about New York City gym and restaurant COVID requirements

“When it comes to what businesses may choose to do, we know that those types of things are difficult to enforce when it comes to vaccines. There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers whether we’re talking about this from the standpoint of, you know as a way to, after, during slavery, post slavery,” Janey said during a Tuesday public appearance, according to audio from WCVB. “As recent as, you know, what immigrant population has to go through here. We heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense.”

On the same day that New York City authorities announced new rules requiring proof of vaccination for workers and customers at indoor restaurants and gyms, Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s administration said Boston has no plans to follow suit. Asked about New York’s move, Janey emphasized Boston’s efforts on vaccine access and then invoked slavery and former president Donald Trump’s birtherism.

Janey, who is the city’s first Black and first female mayor, continued, “Here, we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionately impact BIPOC communities.”

Janey is in the midst of an increasingly pitched mayoral race that features four other major candidates, and her handling of the pandemic will likely be closely scrutinized by her political opponents. Indeed, her Tuesday comments drew reaction from multiple mayoral rivals.

“When we are combating a deadly virus & vaccine hesitancy, this kind of rhetoric is dangerous,” said Councilor Andrea Campbell in a tweet. “Showing proof of vaccination is not slavery or birtherism. We are too close to give ground to COVID. Science is science. It’s pretty simple — Vax up and mask up.”

Before Trump was elected president, he spent five years publicly fueling false rumors and stoking conspiracy theories about then-president Barack Obama’s birthplace.

A spokeswoman for mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said she “believes the only thing we should be focusing on is getting shots in arms, which is critical to ending this pandemic.”

“We should all be able to agree on that,” said the spokeswoman. “We need to stop making this a politically-charged issue.”

City Councilor Michelle Wu, in response to Janey’s comments, said in a statement that “Anyone in a position of leadership should be using that position to build trust in vaccines.”

The Boston Herald first reported on Janey’s comments, which were made at Boston police’s annual National Night Out luncheon.

Janey’s administration continues to underscore the importance of vaccine access as key to fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

Stephanie Garrett-Stearns, a Janey spokeswoman, said in a Tuesday statement, “While there are no current plans for business sector vaccination mandates, we are using data to inform targeted public health strategies. This includes meeting with restaurants and bars to discuss overlaps between their clientele and new COVID-19 case trends.”

Some bars and restaurants in Boston and Cambridge are already asking customers to show proof of vaccination during the latest surge in COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Boston with the emergence of the Delta variant, “but we are still well below threshold levels that have guided policy decisions throughout the pandemic,” Garrett-Stearns said.

Citing a recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations, Janey last week said the city is “leaning toward” a vaccine and testing mandate for city workers. Her office has acknowledged that such a move would need to be collectively bargained with the city’s various municipal unions. But questions remain, including how many would need to take tests regularly to prove they were COVID-19 free. City authorities said Monday they do not track vaccination status for the city’s 18,000-strong workforce.

Last week, with the virus once again surging because of the delta variant, President Biden announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated.

Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing, and more.

Officials in New York City and California have also recently mandated vaccines for their government workforces.

And even in City Hall there has been fresh vaccine and testing requirements, with City Council President Pro Tempore Matt O’Malley requiring all in-person council staff to show proof of vaccination or a weekly COVID-19 test starting Aug. 30. Additionally, hospitals, some nursing homes, and many private colleges and universities in Massachusetts are requiring vaccines for employees.

Last month, officials in Cambridge, Provincetown, and Nantucket urged residents and visitors to wear masks in indoor public spaces as new outbreaks have been reported.

As she ponders a vaccine and testing mandate, Janey has already made a significant decision on masking, saying earlier this month that Boston Public Schools 50,000 students will be required to wear masks when they return to classrooms in the fall.

About 60 percent of Boston’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to city data. Boston’s novel coronavirus caseload has topped 72,500, including 1,400 deaths.

Material from Bloomberg was used in this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com.