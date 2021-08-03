Lexington names first chief equity officer

Lexington recently named Martha Duffield as its first chief equity officer.
A Burlington resident, Duffield is president of Burlington Against Racism, and cofounder of the Burlington Equity Coalition. She worked most recently as a civil engineer for the Danvers Department of Public Works.
In her new position, funded through a Town Meeting budget vote this past spring, Duffield will spearhead Lexington’s efforts to promote a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community. The work will include seeking training opportunities for town employees and board members; developing community programs; recommending updates to town policies; and seeking new strategies to make the municipal workforce more diverse.
“I am honored for the opportunity to guide Lexington through the continuous work of identifying and removing structural barriers in the community,” Duffield said in a statement. “Our work will help ensure the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our community are heard with compassion and addressed with priority.”
