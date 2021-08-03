Lexington names first chief equity officer

Lexington recently named Martha Duffield as its first chief equity officer.

A Burlington resident, Duffield is president of Burlington Against Racism, and cofounder of the Burlington Equity Coalition. She worked most recently as a civil engineer for the Danvers Department of Public Works.

In her new position, funded through a Town Meeting budget vote this past spring, Duffield will spearhead Lexington’s efforts to promote a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community. The work will include seeking training opportunities for town employees and board members; developing community programs; recommending updates to town policies; and seeking new strategies to make the municipal workforce more diverse.