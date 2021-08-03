fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lowell investigating deaths of ducks along Merrimack River

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 3, 2021, 28 minutes ago
The City of Lowell has asked residents to stop feeding ducks by the Riverwalk trail.
The City of Lowell has asked residents to stop feeding ducks by the Riverwalk trail.City of Lowell

The City of Lowell has asked residents to stop feeding ducks on the Merrimack River after a “significant number” have turned up dead, the City of Lowell said Tuesday.

MassWildlife officials believe the deaths are likely caused by avian botulism, a common illness among waterfowl, the City of Lowell said in a series of tweets.

City officials have urged residents to stop feeding the ducks by the Lowell Riverwalk trail to prevent the ducks from gathering and further spreading the disease.

Botulism is a natural toxin produced by bacteria typically found in soil, according to the National Wildlife Health Center. Their website explains that birds catch a separate form of Botulism, which does not affect humans.

Advertisement

Animal control units from Lowell Police are continuing to investigate the situation, the tweets said.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

Boston Globe video