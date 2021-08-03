Lowell investigating deaths of ducks along Merrimack River

The City of Lowell has asked residents to stop feeding ducks on the Merrimack River after a “significant number” have turned up dead, the City of Lowell said Tuesday.
MassWildlife officials believe the deaths are likely caused by avian botulism, a common illness among waterfowl, the City of Lowell said in a series of tweets.
City officials have urged residents to stop feeding the ducks by the Lowell Riverwalk trail to prevent the ducks from gathering and further spreading the disease.
Members of the public are urged not to feed ducks by the River Walk in order prevent ducks from congregating which could lead to further spread of the disease.
Animal Control from @LowellPD is continuing to monitor this situation closely.
Botulism is a natural toxin produced by bacteria typically found in soil, according to the National Wildlife Health Center. Their website explains that birds catch a separate form of Botulism, which does not affect humans.
Animal control units from Lowell Police are continuing to investigate the situation, the tweets said.
