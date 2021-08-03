Lowell investigating deaths of ducks along Merrimack River

The City of Lowell has asked residents to stop feeding ducks on the Merrimack River after a “significant number” have turned up dead, the City of Lowell said Tuesday.

MassWildlife officials believe the deaths are likely caused by avian botulism, a common illness among waterfowl, the City of Lowell said in a series of tweets.

City officials have urged residents to stop feeding the ducks by the Lowell Riverwalk trail to prevent the ducks from gathering and further spreading the disease.