Man, 18, charged with 2017 fatal shooting

An 18-year-old man who was a minor at the time has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of a woman in Lawrence, authorities said.

Emanuel Disla of Lawrence allegedly fatally shot Mindy Tran, 25, as she sat in a car on Hillside Avenue, according to local police and the Essex district attorney’s office.

He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, officials said.