Man, 18, charged with 2017 fatal shooting

An 18-year-old man who was a minor at the time has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of a woman in Lawrence, authorities said.
Emanuel Disla of Lawrence allegedly fatally shot Mindy Tran, 25, as she sat in a car on Hillside Avenue, according to local police and the Essex district attorney’s office.
He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, officials said.
Tran, of Lawrence, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a parked car on Nov. 26, 2017. She later died at Lawrence General Hospital.
Katherine Katzman, a spokesperson for the Essex district attorney’s office, confirmed via e-mail Tuesday that the circumstances of the death are “believed to be drug-related.”
Disla is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 7, Katzman said.
The investigation is ongoing.
