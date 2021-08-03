McKee revisits Elorza confrontation but says he’s moving on

But the governor didn’t stick with the Belichick playbook for long, providing his take on the televised incident in which Elorza took McKee to task over the Providence Teachers Union contract last Wednesday.

“We are on to Cincinnati,” McKee said during his weekly press conference, employing Belichick’s famous we’re-moving-on mantra.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee tried to channel New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick when reporters pressed him Tuesday about his reaction to being confronted by Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza last week.

Video from WJAR shows Elorza repeatedly pointing his finger at McKee, saying, “This is too important for you to play the coward’s role on this. You gotta face the community on this!” Video from WPRI shows a plainclothes state police officer inserting himself between the mayor and the governor, moving Elorza away and telling him to “back off.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, McKee said TV cameras had not captured the beginning of the confrontation.

“The first 15 seconds or so, or 20 seconds, was very much in your face, and I’m just asking the mayor whether ‘Do you think this is the right time to be having this discussion?’ “ McKee said. “I wouldn’t call it a discussion. It’s one way.”

McKee said the mayor failed to show respect for his office. “This is the governor of Rhode Island, and we need to respect that,” he said. “I said it was an inappropriate behavior and it certainly was more aggressive than it needed to be.”

McKee said Elorza’s points were “nothing that I hadn’t heard” before during phone calls about the teacher contract negotiations.

But, McKee said, “At this point in time, like I said, I’m on to Cincinnati, like Belichick said. We are talking about opening the schools and implementing the contract.”

The mayor was frustrated that the deal was negotiated and agreed to behind closed doors. Elorza had no role in the discussions because the state took over the city’s schools in 2019 after a dismal report detailed widespread dysfunction and subpar student performance.

McKee announced that an agreement had been reached on July 20, but refused to comment until the contract was ratified by the teachers union. The Globe obtained a copy of the contract before the vote, and published a copy of it.

On Friday, the Providence Teachers Union voted 1,015 to 25 to ratify the three-year deal, which guarantees every teacher a one-time $3,000 payment and modest raises through the 2022-2023 school year.

A fiscal note, which explains how much the contract will cost taxpayers, was finally released on Tuesday.

McKee said the $3,000 lump sum payments will come from federal funds, not state funds, and the total cost of the contract will come to about $20 million over three years.

Because the new contract is retroactive to the 2020-2021 school year, it takes effect right away. In addition to the $3,000 payment and a 1.5 percent raise they’ll get to cover the last school year, teachers will also get a 2 percent raise of Sept. 1, another 2 percent on Sept. 1, 2022, and 0.5 percent on Aug. 31, 2023.

The contract requires teachers to participate in four professional development days in addition to their 181-day school schedule. It also requires educators to hold parent-teacher conferences and attend up to 10 meetings called by principals each school year.

Elorza has criticized the deal, arguing that it falls far short of the transformational agreement that was promised when the state took over the 24,000-student school system two years ago. He has said that he believes the state’s intervention allows for the union contract to be completely dismantled.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.