Moira Walsh, one of Rhode Island’s most outspoken progressive politicians, doesn’t plan to shut up anytime soon

But the tried-and-true way to shut someone up has usually been pretty straightforward: Beat them at the ballot box.

There are the sophomoric moves, like taking away preferential parking spots or plum committee assignments. And there are the more sinister actions, like asking a mayor to fire them from their full-time jobs at City Hall or other government agencies.

State House leaders have always had sneaky ways of punishing (or co-opting) outspoken lawmakers.

Until now.

Moira Walsh is the progressive Democrat who in 2017 famously told a talk-radio host that she was shocked by the “insane of amount of drinking” that happened at the State House. When she ran for re-election in 2020, then-House speaker Nicholas Mattiello backed her primary opponent. Walsh lost.

Advertisement

But Walsh is getting the last laugh, thanks to her new political podcast, “Can We Fix It?”

The show, which is released every Friday and is affiliated with UpriseRI, the state’s leading progressive political news website, includes a mix of State House gossip, the occasional policy explainer, and plenty of unfiltered opinions about everything from the state budget to Providence’s struggling school system.

With episodes titled “The clowns that run your circus,” “Mediocre white men,” and “Brutality: Policing the police,” Walsh and her co-host Jennifer Douglas, a two-time state Senate candidate, don’t mask their liberal views, but they manage to avoid coming across as preachy.

During a recent show, Walsh and Douglas tackled a minor Twitter beef between two leading local progressives, state Senator Sam Bell and former state representative Aaron Regunberg. Walsh said she loves both of them, but “you’re both being [expletive] idiots.”

“It’s not funny that my brothers are fighting, but they’re not fighting me, they’re fighting each other,” Walsh said on the show. “And it is a little funny.”

Advertisement

When I met the co-hosts last week at Walsh’s apartment – which doubles as their recording studio – they were working on an upcoming awards special, where one lucky winner will be given a “Tinfoil Hat Award” for being the politician “most likely to believe that the State House was built by aliens.”

“Everybody is fair game,” Walsh said.

Walsh was a 26-year-old waitress, organizer, and single mother in 2016 when she upset veteran lawmaker Thomas Palangio in the Democratic primary in House District 3, and she ran unopposed that November.

She ruffled feathers almost immediately by telling WPRO-AM’s Matt Allen that lawmakers had “file cabinets full of booze” at the State House. She says it’s still one of her proudest moments, in part because she helped bring to an end to the culture of public drinking in the building. (Alcohol still occasionally flows on Smith Hill, but it feels more like a speakeasy now.)

Mattiello, the House speaker at the time, was annoyed by the first-year lawmaker’s comments, so he found someone to run against her in the 2018 Democratic primary. But he faced instant backlash when it turned out that his favored candidate had supported Trump for president two years earlier. Oops.

Walsh cemented her status as a thorn in Mattiello’s side in the years that followed when she was among the dissident Democrats who formed the “Reform Caucus,” which sought changes that would have limited the speaker’s power, like the creation of an inspector general and a line-item veto for the governor.

Advertisement

Walsh also ran for state Democratic Party chair, losing to fellow state Representative Joseph McNamara, but further exposing the rift between the more moderate wing of the party and the progressives.

The House leadership found a better opponent in 2020: Providence school administrator Nathan Biah. Walsh lost in the primary, at least temporarily ending her political career shortly after her 30th birthday.

After the loss, Walsh gave a tell-all exit interview to UpriseRI, and current state Representative Katherine Kazarian, an East Providence Democrat, encouraged her to launch a podcast.

The show is now 40 episodes in, but it ran into adversity immediately: Mattiello, Walsh’s archnemesis and favorite target of some of her podcasts, lost his seat in House District 15 to Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung last November.

“When Nick lost, we thought we were screwed,” Walsh joked.

She needn’t worry. This being Rhode Island, “Can We Fix It?” has plenty of fodder.

New House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi is considered more affable, and slightly less conservative, than Mattiello, but Walsh has dinged his leadership team, too. In one episode, Walsh accused Shekarchi and House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski of being all talk and little action, saying they are “trying to pretend that they are going to be better than the former leadership” without actually committing to any significant reforms.

And the two co-hosts had field day when new Governor Dan McKee released the resumes of everyone who applied for the state’s open lieutenant governor’s position. The job ultimately went to Sabina Matos, but Walsh described most of the applicants as people “who either have never written a resume or cover letter in their lives, or don’t have anyone who loves them enough to say ‘you can’t [expletive] submit that.’”

Advertisement

As for where the show will go from here, Walsh said she has no plans to pull back.

The show currently has 37 financial supporters on Patreon, where you can pay anywhere from $5 a month to be a “Democracy Defender” to $25 a month to be a “Cool Moose,” a nod to the political party created by the late Robert Healey, who won more than 21 percent of the vote for governor in 2014.

Walsh said the money covers the cost of producing the show, the trophies they bought for the upcoming awards, and the liquor she and Douglas sip while taping. (Walsh is a gin-and-tonic gal, while Douglas favors Tito’s vodka and cranberry juice.)

Although she previously floated the idea of running for lieutenant governor, Walsh said she isn’t currently planning a campaign for political office.

Still, she isn’t ruling anything out in the future.

“Being on the outside is even more frustrating than being on the inside,” she said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.