The most delicious way to read Rhode Island’s campaign fundraising reports

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 154,790 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 400 new cases since July 30. The daily test-positive rate was 3.2 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,740. There were 27 people in the hospital, and 659,272 residents were fully vaccinated.

LEADING OFF

If you’re running for governor or mayor of Providence, you might want to ask House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi how to raise the big bucks.

While the candidates for all the big jobs next year were busy dialing for dollars over the last few months, it was Shekarchi who pulled in the most money between April 1 and June 30, according to campaign fundraising reports that were due to the Rhode Island Board of Elections at midnight.

Shekarchi brought in $366,125 during the second quarter of 2021, by far the most of any politician in the state for that three-month period. He now has $1.46 million in the bank, which is enough to buy every single public school student in Rhode Island a slice of “Death by Chocolate” cake from Gregg’s in East Providence ($9.49 each on DoorDash) and still have some left over to run for re-election.

Here’s a look at where the candidates for governor and Providence mayor stand, along with how much cake they should be buying.

Governor

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner (D)

Cash on hand: $1,500,955

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 158,161

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza (D)

Cash on hand: $1,145,982

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 120,756





Governor Dan McKee (D)

Cash on hand: $716,595

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 75,510





Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (D)

Cash on Hand: $668,186

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 70,409





Luis Daniel Muñoz (D)

Cash on Hand: $3,631

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 382





Matt Brown (D)

Cash on Hand: $49

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 5





Providence mayor

Brett Smiley (D)

Cash on Hand: $350,376

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 36,920





Michael Solomon (D)

Cash on Hand: $250,000

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 26,343





Gonzalo Cuervo (D)

Cash on Hand: $193,300

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 20,368





Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (D)

Cash on Hand: $130,125

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 13,711

⚓ My latest column: If State House leaders thought defeating former state representative Moira Walsh at the ballot box was going to shut her up, they were wrong. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island is facing a shortage of lifesaving overdose reversal treatments, even as the opioid epidemic continues to surge. Read more.

⚓ It doesn’t sound like former state representative Aaron Regunberg is going to take another shot at running for lieutenant governor next year. Read more.

⚓ Ocean Biomedical, a preclinical biotech company founded by Brown University’s Dean of Medicine Dr. Jack Elias and his colleague Dr. Jake Kurtis, is getting ready to go public. Read more.

⚓ The former chief medical officer for Rhode Island’s hospital of last resort harshly criticized a state-commissioned review of problems there, while hinting at legal action and insisting that he won’t be thrown under the bus. Read more.

⚓ Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said the criminal investigation into two Providence officers accused of excessive force when arresting teenagers wielding BB rifles will be concluded within a few weeks. Read more.

⚓ At 2:30 p.m., US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will chair a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights that will examine executive privilege and congressional oversight. You can watch here.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will hold his weekly press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ At 5:15 p.m., McKee will be in West Warwick to urge residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

