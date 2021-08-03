New seaplane carrier makes first flights between New York and Boston Harbor

“We had beautiful views of Manhattan and Boston, coming in and out,” he said. “It was really great.”

Peter Manice, cofounder of Rye Brook, N.Y.-based Tailwind Air, was among the passengers on the maiden flights. Shortly before the flight out of Boston, he arrived on a seaplane that left a dock in New York at 8:01 a.m. and landed around 9:15 a.m.

Tailwind Air on Tuesday morning completed its first seaplane flights into and out of Boston Harbor with a dull buzz that echoed across the East Boston shoreline as a seaplane bound for New York lifted off the water and into into the sky.

The first departing flight from Boston Harbor left a dock off of East Boston around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. It bobbed in calm waters next to a rectangular wooden dock, amid a hive of bustling boats, some of which dwarfed the aircraft.

A group of passengers approached, toted across the harbor from South Boston in a small water taxi. They climbed aboard.

The plane motored to the Southeast end of the harbor and waited for a runway to form among the boats, jets taking flight from Logan Airport in the background.

The engines droned as the plane burst forward and lifted gently into the air. It gained height slowly, heading northeast before looping around the skyline and disappearing into the clouds.

The seaplane was airborne by 11:05 a.m., according to Manice, who was aboard that flight as well.

Tailwind Air operates a fleet of Cessna Caravan amphibian seaplanes that are capable of landing on water or land. Flights from Boston to New York take about 75 minutes and one-way fares start at $395. Each flight carries up to eight passengers.

Alan Ram, the CEO of Tailwind Air, hopes the new service will appeal to travelers looking to get from Boston to New York City faster. Ram said he is originally from the New York area, and he used to travel here frequently to see his sister when she lived in Boston.

“I started the company for this express purpose,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to get from city center to city center in half the time.”

Tailwind’s planes move slower than a typical jet, but they lower overall travel time, Ram says, by cutting out the hustle and bustle of an airport: “You could conceivably go from the financial district to Wall Street in about two hours.”

Ram says Tailwind’s seaplanes are more comfortable too, offering more leg room and bigger windows than would be found on a jet. There were five passengers on the flight into Boston and six on the journey back to New York.

In addition to Boston and Manhattan, Tailwind Air offers flights to and from Bridgeport, Conn. and Montauk, Easthampton, and Shelter Island in New York. The company said it plans to add additional routes in 2022.









