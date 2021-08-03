Newton announces series of community meetings for NewCAL project

Newton residents are being invited to a series of community meetings over the next several months as the city’s proposed replacement for the senior center facility in Newtonville takes shape.

The upcoming community meeting, scheduled for Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m., comes after a city working group recommended the existing Walnut Street building be demolished in favor of the Newton Center for Active Living project to better meet the needs of Newton residents who are over age 60.

The City Council’s Public Facilities and Programs and Services committees unanimously approved the project in a straw vote, and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has said the city will break ground in summer 2023. The total project cost is $16.5 million, according to the city.