Patient charged after allegedly assaulting nurse with fire extinguisher at Lowell hospital

Jean Paul Durand, 65, of Lowell, allegedly came up from behind the nurse who was seated at a desk on Saturday and smashed the device twice into her head, police said in a statement.

A patient accused of attacking a nurse with a fire extinguisher at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing, during his arraignment on assault charges, Lowell police said Tuesday.

When another nurse intervened, Durand allegedly chased another nurse with the before being stopped by hospital security, the statement read.

Durand was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to cause serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement.

Durand is scheduled to appear for a dangerousness hearing on Friday , the statement said.

The nurse who was allegedly attacked was treated at a hospital and since released, the statement said.

