Pool chemicals mixed inside Hyde Park home prompts hazmat response

Hazmat crews responded to a Hyde Park home Tuesday evening after residents mixed pool chemicals together inside the house, and fire officials are warning others to avoid making a similar mistake.

Fire officials said the residents of the Dana Avenue home had mixed a 3-pound bag of chlorine with pool shocking chemicals.

“It’s their first time treating an above ground pool and [they] didn’t realize the chemicals were to go directly in the pool, not mix in a bowl in the house,” Sharon Galloway, a fire department spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday.