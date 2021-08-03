Pool chemicals mixed inside Hyde Park home prompts hazmat response

Hazmat crews responded to a Hyde Park home Tuesday evening after residents mixed pool chemicals together inside the house, and fire officials are warning others to avoid making a similar mistake.
Fire officials said the residents of the Dana Avenue home had mixed a 3-pound bag of chlorine with pool shocking chemicals.
“It’s their first time treating an above ground pool and [they] didn’t realize the chemicals were to go directly in the pool, not mix in a bowl in the house,” Sharon Galloway, a fire department spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday.
Nobody was injured. Fire companies used fans to clear the house of the lingering fumes, Galloway said.
Galloway said residents who are new to pool maintenance should contact a local pool service company that will teach them how to use pool chemicals safely.
“Though pools are fun, the chemicals used to keep them healthy should be handled with extreme care and ventilation to avoid possible skin and respiratory burns from direct contact and fumes,” she said.
