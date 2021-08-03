Providence man charged in schemes to defraud R.I. businesses, MA-based foundation

He would then deposit fraudulent checks drawn on the Rhode Island companies, and quickly withdraw the funds before the banks could verify the checks were bogus, according to the justice department.

Rachon “RJ” Waite, 31, allegedly contacted people via social media, asking them if they were willing to provide him with their debit cards and PIN numbers or other access to their bank accounts so that he could deposit checks. He reportedly promised to pay them for the use of their account information.

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man was charged in federal court based on allegations that he spearheaded schemes to defraud local businesses and a Massachusetts-based foundation out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Waite made his initial appearance in federal court Monday and was charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with wire fraud, bank fraud, access device (ATM) fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Waite was later released to the custody of OpenDoors R.I., a nonprofit based in the Silver Lake section of Providence that mostly serves formerly incarcerated individuals and their families.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Denise M. Barton after an investigation was led by the FBI and Bristol and Wrentham Police Departments.

In early March 2021, a Bristol-based engineering company reported to the Bristol Police Department that a fraudulent check for $23,754 drawn on their business account had been cashed. An investigation determined that the check had been made out to and was deposited into a Coventry resident’s bank account, according to court documents. The Coventry resident allegedly told investigators that he responded to the social media posts made by the man he knew as “RJ” and sent him his debit card information and PIN number, according to Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

Myrus’s office said in a news release that the Coventry resident agreed to let Waite use his bank account to deposit checks and withdraw funds in return for receiving a portion of the amount of money withdrawn. But in mid-March, he found that his account was overdrawn by about $24,000. The account was closed the next day by the bank and the remaining funds were kept by the bank, including funds from the account holder’s paycheck.

The account holder, who was not identified by the justice department, told prosecutors that he was unable to contact Waite again, and that his debit card was never returned.

A Wrentham, Massachusetts-based foundation reported to Wrentham Police in early March that two fraudulent checks that totaled nearly $15,000 were drawn on the organization’s bank account and cashed. The funds were then deposited into two unidentified individual’s bank accounts, who also provided Waite with their debit card information and PIN numbers. They were promised that they would receive a portion of the funds deposited into and withdrawn from their accounts.

An unnamed Coventry woman also allegedly provided her banking information to Waite and was paid $2,000. But Waite allegedly withdrew $7,000 from the woman’s account and reportedly deposited a fraudulent foundation check for $7,417,14.

An unidentified Johnston man also reportedthat he provided his banking information to Waite, but then never heard back from him again. But Waite allegedly deposited a fraudulent check for $7,117.40 into the man’s account and withdrew most of the funds.

The Wrentham-based foundation and Bristol-based engineering company remain unidentified by the justice department.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.