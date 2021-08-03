Revere approves affordable housing trust fund

Revere recently created a new tool to help expand affordable housing opportunities in the city.
The City Council July 12 approved an ordinance establishing an Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Cities and towns under state law are allowed to maintain such funds — separate from their regular municipal budgets — for initiatives to create and preserve affordable housing in their communities.
The city developed the ordinance with community input. Mayor Brian Arrigo is now seeking applicants to fill four positions on the board that will administer the fund.
Under the ordinance, those four members must include one person with financial or lending experience; one person with experience in housing development — at least partly in nonprofit affordable housing; a tenant in an affordable housing property; and a tenant in a market-rate unit. The board also will include two housing or anti-poverty advocates, along with the mayor and the City Council president or their designees.
To apply, go to revere.org/boards-and-commissions. For more information, go to revere.org/ahtf.
