Revere approves affordable housing trust fund

Revere recently created a new tool to help expand affordable housing opportunities in the city.

The City Council July 12 approved an ordinance establishing an Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Cities and towns under state law are allowed to maintain such funds — separate from their regular municipal budgets — for initiatives to create and preserve affordable housing in their communities.

The city developed the ordinance with community input. Mayor Brian Arrigo is now seeking applicants to fill four positions on the board that will administer the fund.