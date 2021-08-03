Somerville is planning a ‘Yart Sale’

Somerville artists have a chance to display and sell their works of art in a community-wide event.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the city is holding its first Yart Sale, an opportunity for artists to sell their works from their driveways and porches and for art lovers to browse and purchase items.

All community members also are invited to sell creative items from their households, from postcard and baseball card collections to their children’s drawings, and art supplies.