Somerville is planning a ‘Yart Sale’

Somerville artists have a chance to display and sell their works of art in a community-wide event.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the city is holding its first Yart Sale, an opportunity for artists to sell their works from their driveways and porches and for art lovers to browse and purchase items.
All community members also are invited to sell creative items from their households, from postcard and baseball card collections to their children’s drawings, and art supplies.
The Yart Sale will be held from noon to 6 p.m, with specific hours assigned to different sections of the city. Exhibitors are encouraged to be creative with their displays, but to remain respectful of their neighbors by not blocking streets or sidewalks.
Those seeking to host a sale must register by Aug. 8. For more information or to sign up, go to somervilleartscouncil.org/yartsale. The website also will provide a map listing the participating Yart Sale locations.
