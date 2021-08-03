Taunton man facing 2nd offense OUI-drugs, manslaughter charges for fatal crash

A man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence of drugs/felony homicide and OUI-drugs second offense, after he allegedly struck and killed a woman Tuesday afternoon in Taunton before crashing his SUV, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

Roland Escobar, 42, of Taunton, was allegedly driving erratically when he struck Lisa Rocha, 59, around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Cedar streets and did not stop, officials said.

She was trying to get into her car on Main Street when she was struck, said police lieutenant Peter Ferreira. Rocha, of Taunton, was taken to Morton Hospital where she later died.