Twin graduates will lead Hull High’s theater program

The O’Donnells participated in Hull High School’s theater program from seventh through 12th grade, according to a statement from the school system.

Twin sisters and 2017 Hull High School alumni Erin and Emily O’Donnell are the new codirectors of the school’s Theater Arts Program.

“It means a lot that their experiences as students here were so positive that they now want to return and mentor the next generation of our theater students, and we look forward to seeing the direction they take the program moving forward,” said Hull High School Principal Nicole Nosek.

Both Erin and Emily said they wanted to return to Hull so they could give back to a program that inspired their love for theater, and were looking forward to working together. “Two is better than one,” Emily O’Donnell said.

“I want to give back to the community that raised me and helped me become a more outgoing and positive person,” Erin O’Donnell said.

Hull has an ambitious theater arts program — which Joseph Doniger headed for more than 40 years until retiring in 2015 — with elaborate sets and shows such as “Peter Pan” and “Mary Poppins” featuring characters flying across the stage. The program continued during the pandemic with online performances of “School House Rock Live! Jr.” and “A Christmas Carol.”

The O’Donnells said they plan to put on three shows this school year: a play for grades 7 through 12, a musical for grades 5 through 7, and a musical for grades 7 through 12.

David Twombly, chair of the Hull School Committee, said the district gave preference to qualified local graduates when hiring. He noted that the district just hired Hull High School alum Connor Duhaime, a recent graduate of the University of New England, as Hull’s new director of athletics and athletics facilities coordinator.

Johanna Seltz can be reached seltzjohanna@gmail.com.