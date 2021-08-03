Valerie Jarrett to headline Andrea Campbell fund-raiser on Martha’s Vineyard

Valerie Jarrett, who served as a senior advisor to Barack Obama, is headlining a Martha’s Vineyard fund-raiser for Boston mayoral candidate and City Councilor Andrea Campbell on Tuesday evening, according to Campbell’s campaign.

The campaign expects the event, which is being held at the home of Chilmark residents and philanthropists Edward Miller and Monina von Opel, to raise about $50,000. Jarrett currently serves as the president of the nonprofit Obama Foundation and is expected to speak at the fund-raiser.

The event comes days before Obama is expected to throw himself a 60th birthday party on the Vineyard, which reportedly includes a guess list featuring A-Listers Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg. Obama is not expected to attend Campbell’s fund-raiser.