Valerie Jarrett to headline Andrea Campbell fund-raiser on Martha’s Vineyard

Valerie Jarrett, who served as a senior advisor to Barack Obama, is headlining a Martha’s Vineyard fund-raiser for Boston mayoral candidate and City Councilor Andrea Campbell on Tuesday evening, according to Campbell’s campaign.
The campaign expects the event, which is being held at the home of Chilmark residents and philanthropists Edward Miller and Monina von Opel, to raise about $50,000. Jarrett currently serves as the president of the nonprofit Obama Foundation and is expected to speak at the fund-raiser.
The event comes days before Obama is expected to throw himself a 60th birthday party on the Vineyard, which reportedly includes a guess list featuring A-Listers Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg. Obama is not expected to attend Campbell’s fund-raiser.
Campbell’s campaign had more than $1 million cash on hand as of the end of June. Her fellow councilor Michelle Wu is the only other candidate among the five major mayoral hopefuls to have more than $1 million in cash on hand at that time.
A June poll conducted by Suffolk University and The Globe showed Wu and Acting Mayor Kim Janey pulling ahead of the rest of the pack the race. In the poll, Wu garnered 23.4 percent support, Janey 21.6 percent, and Councilor Annissa Essaibi George 14.4 percent, while Campbell had 10.8 percent. John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, polled at under 2 percent.
The preliminary election will be held Sept. 14. The top two vote-getters from that contest will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
