Weymouth students in need to receive backpacks with school supplies

Weymouth Youth and Family Services is handing out backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies to any family in need.

Director Kathy Collins said she expects to donate about 200 backpacks — and an accompanying bag of toiletries — “to help students start the year off in a positive way.”

Collins said her agency has been providing the backpacks for about 10 years but is increasing the service this year since “there are a lot of families out there in need” because of the pandemic. Weymouth Public Schools have about 5,600 students with about 35 percent classified as economically disadvantaged, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.