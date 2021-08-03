Who has won the second VaxMillions drawing?

The state will contact the victors, and all they have to do to collect their prize is respond. Be advised, you’ll lose the money if you don’t.

One winner who is 18 or older will pick up an oversized $1 million check. The other, aged 12 to 17, will score a $300,000 scholarship (also to be presented as an oversized check at a news conference).

The suspense is building. Two names have been selected from a pool of approximately 2.38 million vaccinated Massachusetts residents entered in the second VaxMillions Giveaway lottery.

Anyone who does not respond within 24 hours “will forfeit the chance to win any prize and DPH will select an alternate as the potential winner,” an ominously bolded section of the VaxMillions website reads.

It’s time to check your phone messages and your e-mail.

“I just checked my email spam filters and still can’t find my email saying I won the VaxMillions...and I didn’t get my phone call today either,” quipped one sweepstakes entrant on Twitter. “Clearly, there’s been a mistake.”

The true winners will be announced publicly Thursday. The state hopes the program will spur as many people as possible to get the vaccine.

Darrell Washington, 63, of Weymouth snagged the $1 million prize in the lottery’s first drawing last week. Daniela Maldonado, a 15-year-old Chelsea High School student, won the first scholarship. They were handed their giant checks at a press conference with Governor Charlie Baker last week.

This time around, those 18 or older gunning for the $1 million were competing with about 2.23 million others, according to a spokesperson for Baker.

Teenagers had a much better shot at the $300,000 scholarship. Anyone fully vaccinated between ages 12 and 17 that entered was vying with about 150,000 others.

Don’t give up hope yet. There will be three more drawings — one every Monday through Aug. 19. Fully-vaccinated residents can still sign up for the remaining three drawings. Anyone that signs up will be automatically entered into subsequent drawings.

And if you don’t win, you can always make a wry comment on Twitter like the folks below did:





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.