COVID-19 cases surge in Africa’s biggest city as doctors strike

The governor of Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos said steps must be taken to curb rising coronavirus infections after an alarming increase in deaths from the disease.

The city is recording six deaths a day and the positivity rate of those tested for the virus has risen eightfold to 8.9% over the past month, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement on Monday. The increase in infections coincided with a strike by doctors at the nation’s public-teaching hospitals to demand higher pay.

“The situation at hand should rightly alarm all of us,” the governor said. “This necessary sense of alarm should not be responded to with panic, but instead with firm resolve and determination to reverse the trend.”