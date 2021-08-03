Florida’s school district backtracks on mask mandate after DeSantis threatens to cut funds

"Safety remains our highest priority" the district said, adding it will "advocate" for all students and staff to get vaccinated and "strongly encourage masks to be worn by everyone in schools."

"Broward County Public Schools intends to comply with the Governor's latest Executive Order,'' the district said in a statement Monday.

A south Florida school district reversed its mask mandate Monday, after Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, issued an order that threatens to withhold funds from schools if they require students to wear masks.

Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest school district in Florida, and the sixth in the country, announced last Wednesday its mandatory mask requirement following the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending students and staff in K-12 schools wear a mask whether they are vaccinated or not, in light of the recent surge of the coronavirus highly transmissible Delta variant.

As part of the schools reopening plans for the 2021/22 school year, the school district said face coverings would be mandatory for students, staff and visitors at all schools and district facilities, but would not require masks when outdoors, the school district announced in a statement.

The first day of school for Broward public schools is Aug. 18.

DeSantis, who has repeatedly opposed new restrictions or mask mandates, issued the executive order last Friday, which said the recent CDC guidance that students wear masks "lacks" scientific justification and threatened that the government could withhold state funds from "noncompliant" schools.

The State Board of Education can withhold the transfer of state funds, discretionary grant funds, discretionary lottery funds, or any other funds, until the school district complies with the law, the order established.

Th state board can also declare the school district ineligible for competitive grants.

The order came "in response to several Florida school boards considering, or implementing mask mandates in their schools after the Biden Administration issued unscientific and inconsistent recommendations that school-aged children wear masks," according to a news release.

The order also argues that masking children "may lead to negative health and societal ramifications" and argues that children are at low risk of contracting a serious illness due to covid-19.

Although children are less likely to develop severe illness or die from covid-19, it is possible. According to the CDC, 271 covid deaths of people ages 5-17 years and 120 deaths of children between 0-4 years have been reported to the National Center for Health Statistics through July 7.

More than 19,000 children have been hospitalized with coronavirus in 24 states and New York City as of July 22, according to a database from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

It adds that the order is meant "to protect parents' freedom to choose whether their children wear masks."

The district's backtracking on their mask policy comes as Florida becomes the new epicenter of the delta variant outbreak, now accounting for one in every 5 cases of coronavirus nationwide. Over the weekend the Sunshine State reported its largest ever single-day increase in new coronavirus cases and a record for hospitalizations, with more than 10,000 patients.

DeSantis's ban on mask mandates in schools is the latest in a series of actions taken by the governor in defiance or criticism toward federal guidance, which has added to clashes and tensions with the White House.

In May, the governor signed a law that gives him the authority to invalidate local measures including mask mandates and limitations on business operations, and also banned businesses and government entities from requiring proof of vaccination, the Associated Press reported.

The White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the federal government is willing to assist Florida in dealing with the recent explosive surge of cases and hospitalizations but that the state "should encourage people to get vaccinated and wear masks as well as to allow schools to mandate the use of masks among children."

"So, at a certain point, leaders are going to have to choose whether they're going to follow public health guidelines or whether they're going to follow politics and we certainly encourage all governors to follow the public health guidelines," she said during a press briefing.

Press secretary of DeSantis, Christina Pushaw told The Washington Post that Psaki's comments were "misleading," as the governor has "consistently encouraged" Floridians to get vaccinated, and added that children in Florida are allowed to wear masks "if they and their parents make that choice."

"As a father of three young children, Governor DeSantis feels strongly that parents know their children best and have their kids' interests at heart, so every parent should be free to make the decisions that are best for their own children," Pushaw said in an statement to The Post.

"We're glad to see that Broward Schools reversed its overreach and is now following the science, while respecting parents' rights," she said, arguing that counties in Florida that imposed mask mandates last year have not produced significantly better covid-19 outcomes in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC revised guidance on mask use for children is based on information that shows the delta variant is more transmissible and experts have argued the measure is intended to protect the unvaccinated - which includes kids under age 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccines in the United States.