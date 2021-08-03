MWRA waste water coronavirus data suggests COVID cases could rise

Tests for the presence of the coronavirus in waste water are sending worrisome signals that more increases in case numbers may be ahead as the supercontagious Delta variant spreads through Massachusetts.
The tests at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant have reached levels not seen since April. The levels are still much lower than the peak reached early this year.
The testing program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the waste water is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later.
The authority reports two numbers, one for samples taken in the northern section of the MWRA system, which includes Boston, and the other for the southern section. The most recent numbers reported are from Friday.
The numbers come as the state’s coronavirus case numbers have risen and officials are imploring everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. Some other countries that have seen a surge from the variant are now seeing numbers go down again, offering a glimmer of hope.
Click on “Results from last 30 days” to see how the MWRA numbers have increased from recent very low levels.
