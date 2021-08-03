MWRA waste water coronavirus data suggests COVID cases could rise

Tests for the presence of the coronavirus in waste water are sending worrisome signals that more increases in case numbers may be ahead as the supercontagious Delta variant spreads through Massachusetts.

The tests at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant have reached levels not seen since April. The levels are still much lower than the peak reached early this year.

The testing program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the waste water is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later.