Survivor of Louisiana lift boat’s capsizing tells of harrowing escape

“I just made myself into a ball,” said Lewis, who does not know how to swim. “You’re getting beat up, and then you’re just begging God to please calm the seas, please calm the seas. Then you talk to your dead mama, and you tell her you’re not ready to see her.”

Finally, the window broke and the surging ocean sucked him out of the capsized Seacor Power.

Dwayne Lewis pounded on his cabin window with his fist, then hit at it with his steel-toed boot. Desperate, he heaved a fire extinguisher at it.

Lewis, an independent contractor, was one of six survivors from the Seacor after the lift boat capsized of the Gulf Coast during a storm on April 13, killing 13 people. He recalled his experience, beginning with going to his cabin to take a nap, at a Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing Monday.

Advertisement

“I laid down on the blanket, dozed off, and the boat rolled,” Lewis said. “When I felt it roll, I jumped up, and I grabbed my life jacket.”

As Lewis put his life jacket on, the television and the shelves in his room fell at him off the wall, he said.

“I looked out the window, and I could see the deck, which I shouldn’t have been able to see the deck,” Lewis said. “But I saw the deck — it was sideways.”

As he tried to escape, Lewis said, he recalled his safety orientation, where he had learned that in an emergency, a window would be the way out.

“I pushed on that window as hard as I could,” Lewis said, “and it would never budge.” He said he then used a steel-toed boot to try to break open the window, and “nothing happened.” He was finally able to break the window by using a fire extinguisher.

Advertisement

After drifting for three to four hours in seas of 10 to 12 feet, with driving rain and lightning, Lewis was rescued by the crew of shrimp boat. Five more crew members were found in the hours after the capsizing.

In the following days, the Coast Guard searched more than 9,268 square nautical miles for more than 175 hours in hopes of finding more survivors of the lift boat, a work vessel with legs that can jack up and turn the boat into a platform above the water.

Ted Duthu, who had captained a lift boat called the Rockfish, also testified at Monday’s hearing.

The Seacor Power was visible from the Rockfish that day, and there were few signs of bad weather before it capsized, Duthu said. Before the Seacor Power capsized, it had started to rain, he said.

“That’s when all hell broke loose,” Duthu said, adding that winds had kicked up to 95 miles per hour, which are as strong as a Category 1 hurricane.

Before the rain began, Duthu said, he lowered the Rockfish’s legs to the sea floor and raised the ship, a decision that most likely saved him and his crew.

“Fifteen minutes later, the Rockfish would have been laying on its side next to the Seacor Power,” Duthu said.