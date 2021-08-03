Charges against defrocked cardinal can’t erase trail of corruption

As a Catholic commentator who wrote in 2005 and 2006 about the “open secret” surrounding then-cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual harassment of and sleeping with seminarians — I’m mentioned in the Vatican’s 2020 report on the former cardinal (see pages 234 to 244 and 280 to 283) — I’m glad to see him facing criminal charges (“Defrocked cardinal charged with abuse in Wellesley case,” Page A1, July 30). However, it’s terribly unfortunate that McCarrick was able to rise through the ranks of the church despite his corruption.

Matt C. Abbott