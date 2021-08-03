Pandemic is a war of many fronts, and we’re not unified in the fight

Gee, where could we apply this same approach for a big problem today? I wonder.

In 1975, the Energy Policy and Conservation Act required that in order for a state to receive federal assistance in developing mandated conservation programs, the state must permit right turns on red lights. The federal government couldn’t mandate right turn on red, but each state could, and in order to get the states to follow the wishes of the federal government, the government held back funds unless the states complied. Most states complied, but Massachusetts held out and did not do so until 1979 .

President Biden keeps pleading with the states to mandate that masks be worn and that vaccinations be given to citizens. Federal money talks. Holding it back would get quick action. And if some states still hold out, we could certainly make good use of that money for other good causes.

Ken Kipnes

Litchfield, N.H.





With vaccine resistance dug in, he’s entertaining worst-case scenarios

Having noted the progressive mutations of the coronavirus and the large segment of the population resistant to vaccination, I speculate on a dark outcome.

We have seen the ability of COVID-19 to mutate and the variants that have evolved. It is to be expected that, as with antibiotic resistance, variants will continue to develop that are progressively resistant to treatment or prevention.

Unlike antibiotic resistance, which is relevant to a select population of patients, with the coronavirus we are all at risk. If many people continue to be unvaccinated, the virus will continue to survive and mutate. The virus has already developed a strategy to survive in the vaccinated. Progression may be increasingly lethal to all. Strategies will have to be developed to defeat myriad possible variants.

If this projected sequence is not stopped, an increasing worldwide disaster might be projected; a process worse than the plague may be unleashed. At this point, mandatory vaccinations may save us, maybe not.

Oscar H.L. Bing

Winchester





Heed the lesson of the polio vaccine — and seatbelts

As many Republicans refuse to wear masks, one, US Representative Chip Roy of Texas, asks, “Which is it? Vaccines or masks?”

How about both? They both work.

A generation ago, it took a while for people to accept that the use of seatbelts saved lives. Now it is required and automatic; most people do not think twice about using them. In a similar vein, most people do not hesitate to receive the polio vaccine. People read in history books that it works, and that the disease cripples you and can be prevented. In both of those examples, the topic really is not politics. They are attempts to save lives and are both based on scientific evidence and, unfortunately, long lists of victims.

It is a person’s choice to live or die, but to risk the health of others is thoughtless and reckless. Does the country need more people getting sick and dying in states where the vaccination rate is low? That is what appears to be happening, when prevention is just sitting there in a syringe.

Stephen Krom

Swampscott





Breakthrough infections ought to put us on our guard

I read Camille Caldera’s article about breakthrough COVID infections (“How it feels to be vaccinated and still get sick,” Page A1, July 30) two days after a neighbor in my apartment building developed a breakthrough infection. Young, healthy, active, vaccinated — I didn’t think this could happen.

I chatted with him in the hallway a few days before he became infected. I was so grateful that, unlike most people in my building, I was wearing a mask.

Now the apartment building has reinstated its policy calling for masks to be worn in shared spaces. This experience made me all too aware of how vulnerable we still are with the Delta variant.

Elaine Gottlieb

Cambridge





It took ages for us to conquer smallpox and TB — cut CDC some slack as it reacts and pivots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci are constantly berated for changing standards related to COVID-19 protection. Masking and vaccination recommendations seem to change daily, and this frustrates many people. However, critics forget that COVID is a novel coronavirus that we’ve never seen before. Smallpox, tuberculosis, and polio, to name a few, have been described from the time of the pharaohs. Yet thousands of years passed before vaccines and treatments were available. Granted, in this modern age, many more tools exist to combat contagion, and disease processes are better understood. But it is unrealistic to expect a new virus strain to be conquered in a mere year and a half.

Brian Pomodoro

Pembroke