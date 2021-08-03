After another rocky start for Garrett Richards, its time for the Red Sox to turn to Tanner Houck

The Sox can’t wait for Chris Sale to come off the injured list to make changes. Otherwise it’s fair to question how committed they are to chasing a championship.

That’s enough wasted pitches against teammates. Houck should get a spot in the rotation at the expense of Garrett Richards.

DETROIT — Tanner Houck pitched a simulated game at Comerica Park on Monday when the Red Sox had an off-day workout.

Richards couldn’t get an out in the fifth inning on Tuesday in a 4-2 loss against the rebuilding Detroit Tigers.

The Sox gave the righthander a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Seven of the next 16 Detroit batters reached base.

That’s five losses in a row for the Sox, their longest skid since they dropped five straight from Aug. 31 to Sept 4 last season.

The Sox weren’t playing for anything at that point. They are now.

Richards has a 7.36 earned run average in his last nine starts with opponents hitting .342. Once Major League Baseball cracked down sticky substances, Richards’s ERA has climbed 39 percent and he has averaged 4 1/3 innings.

“It’s frustrating,” Richards said. “This has been the worst year of my career. Just trying to find a way to give us a chance to win every night.”

Going to the bullpen wouldn’t be anything new for Richards. The Padres demoted him last season and he was primarily a reliever for the Angels in the first three seasons of his career.

Richards averaged 94.8 miles-per-hour with his four-seam fastball on Tuesday, so there’s a chance he could be useful in relief.

Does Richards feel he’s fighting for his spot in the rotation?

“Not at all,” he said. “That’s you guys, not me.”

Nor does Richards feel a new role would necessarily benefit him.

“I’m a starting pitcher. I have an ability to throw 100 pitches and keep my stuff the whole time,” he said. “So I feel like that in itself is enough to keep me in the rotation. Not many people can do it.”

Richards has thrown 100 pitches once in 21 starts this season. Prior to that it was June 8, 2018.

Unfortunately for the Sox, change may have to wait. They have a doubleheader in Toronto on Saturday with Houck starting one of those games.

With Sale starting for Triple A Worcester on Saturday, they will need Richards to start on Sunday. A bullpen game the day after a doubleheader would be tough to make work.

But for the first time, manager Alex Cora seems like he’s had enough.

“For us to keep going and keep grinding, we need our starters to go deeper. They know that,” he said when asked to assess Richards.

“There’s conversations on what we’re going to do,” he said. “We’re talking about it.”

Richards (6-7) almost salvaged his start on Tuesday. After Miguel Cabrera homered leading off the second inning — No. 498 in his career — Richards took a 2-1 lead into the fourth.

Two hits and a single loaded the bases with no outs. Richards struck out Eric Haase, gave up a sacrifice fly to Harold Castro, then retired Willi Castro on a groundout.

But Richards walked No. 9 hitter Derek Hill on five pitches to open the fifth inning. Akil Baddoo followed with an RBI double, and Cora popped out of the dugout to make a change.

“That put us in a bad spot there,” Cora said.

Nothing sinks a team quicker than an unreliable rotation. Sox starters are 2-7 with a 6.33 ERA in 14 games since July 18.

Houck has made only four big-league starts this season and completed five innings once, back on April 3.

But he has been building up his durability since coming back from a muscle strain and is capable of giving the Sox 90 pitches.

At this point, Houck is a better option, and it sends a message to the rest of the team that the status quo isn’t acceptable.

The Sox are only a game out of first place, but the Yankees and Blue Jays are chasing them down.

Richards wasn’t alone in having a bad night. The Sox struck out 10 times and managed one extra-base hit on Tuesday. Chaim Bloom traded for Kyle Schwarber to boost the lineup.

But he didn’t acquire a starter. That change must come from within and Richards has run out of chances.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.