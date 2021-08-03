Simone Biles returns to Olympic action and takes bronze on balance beam

Competing at the Tokyo Olympics for the first time since withdrawing from the team competition over a combination of mental and physical stress, Biles won a bronze medal on the balance beam, scoring a 14.0 after a routine that included wolf turns, aerials, handsprings, jumps, and in conclusion, two back handsprings into a smooth double pike dismount. She finished behind two Chinese gymnasts, with Guan Chenchen taking gold with a 14.633 and Tang Zijing taking silver with a 14.233.

Back on the beam, back on the medal stand, and now, Simone Biles can head back to the US with an Olympic experience perhaps no one, least of all she, saw coming, but one that ultimately started and ended with hardware.

Advertisement

From the moment she mounted the apparatus, donning an explosion of red stripes and sea of blue glitter on her leotard, it felt as if Biles had already won. With her status in doubt since that first vault in the team event, when one of the lowest scores of her life only began to tell the story of what she was going through, she’d been evaluated daily by medical staff to see when, or if, she could return to competition.

Simone Biles competed in the Women's Balance Beam Final. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Through a series of posts on her Instagram story on Friday, Biles tried to explain what had been going on, describing having the “twisties,” a scary phenomenon wherein gymnasts feel like they get lost in the air. As she put it, her “mind and body are simply not in sync.” The ensuing risk was a challenge not simply to her mental health, but her physical well-being as well.

So even as she took a small hop step after her landing on the beam routine Tuesday, it was a triumph given what had kept her from finishing the team competition and kept her out of the individual finals in the uneven parallel bars, floor and vault.

Advertisement

Simone Biles posed with the bronze medal during the Women's Balance Beam Final medal ceremony. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Biles never left her teammates in Tokyo, however, remaining as their biggest cheerleader as they finished off the silver-medal winning team performance, as Sunisa Lee won the all-around gold medal or Jade Carey won individual gold on the floor exercise. They, along with many other gymnasts and credentialed people in Tokyo returned the favor, filling portions of the stands at the Ariake Gymnastics Center Tuesday just to watch her compete one last time. Due to pandemic restrictions, events in Tokyo have been conducted without fans from the general public.

That didn’t stop the world from watching Biles, and with a seventh career Olympic medal, the 24-year-old Texas native tied Shannon Miller for most ever among American female gymnasts. She matched her bronze-medal beam performance from Rio in 2016.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.