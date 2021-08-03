Brazil to defend men’s soccer title against Spain

Dani Alves , Gabriel Martinelli , Bruno Guimaraes , and Reinier converted their kicks in the shootout for Brazil after their goalkeeper, Santos , stopped Mexico’s first penalty and then watched its second attempt hit the post and bounce away.

Brazil beat Mexico on penalty kicks, 4-1, to return to the Olympic men’s soccer final after a foul-filled semifinal that featured 10 yellow cards but no goals.

Carlos Rodriguez kept Mexico alive by making Mexico’s third kick, but Reinier stepped up moments later to end it, slipping his shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Brazil will face the tournament favorite, Spain, in Saturday’s gold-medal match in Yokohama. Spain beat host Japan on a curling shot by Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio deep into extra time.

Spain’s winner came with five minutes left in the second extra-time period, when Asensio, who had entered the match as a substitute, found a few yards of space in Japan’s penalty area and curled in a left-footed shot inside the far post.

Spain’s trip to the final is its first since 2000, when it won the silver medal in Sydney. It last won the Olympic tournament in 1992, on home soil in Barcelona.

Mexico will play Japan for the bronze medal in Saitama on Friday.

Alyssa Naeher sidelined for bronze-medal game

US women’s national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher hyperextended her right knee in the semifinals and will not be available for the bronze-medal match against Australia on Thursday.

Naeher also sustained a bone contusion in the first half of the 1-0 loss to Canada on Monday. An MRI did not show ligament damage.

She was injured when she went up for the ball and came down awkwardly. She was treated for more than five minutes on the field and tried to continue. Naeher was replaced by Adrianna Franch in the 30th minute.

Naeher, who is in the midst of the season with her professional team, the Chicago Red Stars, will be sidelined for several weeks, US Soccer said.

Dominican Republic baseball to face Team USA

José Bautista had just gotten his first Olympic hit, extending the Dominican Republic’s tournament with a walkoff single that capped a ninth-inning rally and eliminated surprising Israel.

Of course, that bat was going to get flipped.

“It’s part of this New Age baseball thing that’s happening,” the 40-year-old six-time All-Star said after Tuesday night’s 7-6 victory in Yokohama. “It started in winter ball a few years ago. It’s just kind of giving a little bit of your own flavor to the game, a little bit of celebrating the excitement of getting a hit.”

Bautista had walked and flied out before batting in a key spot nearly three years after his last big league plate appearance.

With three infielders on the left side, Bautista hit a grounder between second baseman Ian Kinsler, shifted to the left side of second, and shortstop Scotty Burcham, and into left field for a single.

Bautista took two steps toward first and gave the bat a gentle end-over-end toss — just two full rotations, nothing like the epic flip that followed his three-run homer in Game 5 of the 2015 AL Division Series. He was mobbed by teammates in the middle of the infield.

“I’m glad and happy they’ve picked it up and they’re enjoying it,” he said of his many bat-flip imitators. “This game is for their enjoyment, and the more ways that you can connect with the fans, I think that’s great.”

The Dominicans (2-2) earned a matchup against the United States (2-1) just 14 hours later on Wednesday. Under the double-elimination format, the winner of that game will play for a gold-medal game berth against the loser of Wednesday night’s Japan-South Korea semifinal.

Israel overcame a 2-0 fifth-inning deficit, wasted a 4-2, sixth-inning lead, fell behind, 5-4, when Jeison Guzman homered in the seventh off Zack Weiss and surged ahead, 6-5, in the eighth when Danny Valencia hit his third home run of the tournament, a two-run drive off Jumbo Diaz.

Weiss had relieved with one out in the sixth, and Israel manager Eric Holtz was reluctant to reach deeper into his bullpen.

Johan Mieses, who playes for the Red Sox’ Triple A affiliate in Worcester, led off the ninth with a shot that nearly cleared the left field seats and left the ballpark, the fourth homer of the Olympics allowed by Weiss.

Melky Cabrera singled, Roldani Baldwin sacrificed pinch-runner Yefri Pérez to second, Guzman was intentionally walked, and D.J. Sharabi relieved.

A forceout left runners at the corners, bringing up Bautista. The two-time AL home run champ with the Blue Jays had been left out of the starting lineup by manager Hector Borg after going 0 for 8, then entered in the fourth inning after Emilio Bonifacio injured a hamstring.

Sumo statue grabbing horses’ attention

Equestrian jumpers aren’t keen on surprises. Neither are the horses, and it takes years of training to keep them from getting spooked.

Of course, no horse in Tuesday night’s Olympic jumping qualifier had ever seen anything like obstacle No. 10.

Most of the course’s hurdles are decorated with a distinctly Japanese feel — geisha kimonos, a miniature Japanese palace, taiko drums. None caught the eye quite like the sumo wrestler.

“As you come around, you see a big guy’s [butt],” British rider Harry Charles said.

“There’s a lot to look at,” Ireland’s Cian O’Connor added.

“It is very realistic,” echoed Israel’s Teddy Vlock.

Riders say that a life-sized sumo wrestler positioned next to the 10th obstacle on the 14-jump Olympic course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final Tuesday night. A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday’s finals.

The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena. Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler’s mawashi.

“I did notice four or five horses really taking a spook to that,” Charles said.

Vlock went 34th in the 73-horse field. After seeing others have issues, he and trainer Ireland’s Darragh Kenny — also a competitor in Tuesday’s field — made a point of trotting their horses to the 10th jump before beginning their runs so the animals could look it over.

The hope was that familiarity would breed bravery.

“It is very realistic,” Vlock said. “It does look like a person, and that’s a little spooky. You know, horses don’t want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he’s ready to fight you.”

Vlock and Kenny both cleared the obstacle without issue. Kenny finished second with no penalty points and a time of 82.01, while Vlock fell short due to other issues.

It’s not surprising to Olympic veterans that there’s drama around the park. The Games have a reputation among riders for flashy course design, including an oddly shaped jump at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 that caused similar consternation.

“To be honest, you expect it in the Olympic Games,” medal hopeful Scott Brash of Britain said.

And that’s OK with him.

“You know it’s going to be colorful coming here,” he added. “You know it’s going to be decorative. And it’s beautiful, you know? It’s fantastic. That’s what makes it a championship. If it was just plain old jumps, it’d be just like any other week.”

Russian artistic swimmer has eyes on sixth gold

Russian Svetlana Romashina will go for her record sixth gold medal in artistic swimming Wednesday after leading the preliminaries of duet. Romashina teamed with Svetlana Kolesnichenko to post the top scores in both free and technical routines. Their performance to “Kalinka” by Little Big gave them a score of 97.1079 in the free routine Tuesday night. They advanced to the final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as overwhelming favorites with the top combined score of 195.0079. The Russian pair was followed by China’s Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan (191.7832) and Ukraine’s Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk (188.7953). The top 12 teams advanced to the final; the US duo of Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder of Andover finished 13th and failed to qualify. Evangelia Papazoglou and Evangelia Platanioti withdrew because of a COVID-19 outbreak within Greece’s artistic swimming team. They were tied for 10th after the free routine. The Greek squad, which had also been due to compete in the team event, was asked to leave the Olympic Village after four positive cases were reported . . . Ken Terauchi climbed out of the water after his last dive and bowed, soaking up a standing ovation. The Japanese diver didn’t win a medal at his home Olympics, but he did make the final of the men’s 3-meter springboard in his sixth Games. Four days shy of his 41st birthday, Terauchi finished last among 12 divers. He was trying to become the first Japanese diver to earn an Olympic medal. Terauchi’s highest finish was eighth in 3-meter at the 2000 Sydney Games and again four years later in Athens. He won a silver medal on springboard at the 2001 world championships in Japan. After the 2008 Beijing Games, he retired and worked as a sales representative for a sports equipment company. He returned to diving two years later and went on to make his fifth Olympic appearance in 2016. Last August, he was hospitalized for five days after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms of the virus. Terauchi isn’t sure of his future in the sport, but he was looking forward to treating himself. “I want to eat a really big bowl of soy sauce ramen,” he said. “I have not eaten it for almost six months.”