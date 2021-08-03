Demar DeRozan agrees to $85 million deal with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls made another major upgrade, acquiring high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball. The Bulls agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The move is another sign Chicago is serious about contending in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls finished 11th in the East at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot. While they missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year, it was their first season with Arturas Karnisovas leading the front office and Billy Donovan coaching the club. A four-time All-Star, DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50 percent. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances. DeRozan, who turns 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with Ball leading a revamped backcourt.

Cavaliers acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from Timberwolves

The Cavaliers filled one of their biggest needs, acquiring veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland sent forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash to Minnesota for the 30-year-old Rubio, who has spent 10 years in the NBA. The teams agreed to the deal last week before the draft, but had to wait for league approval and because Rubio was in Japan at the Olympics. He scored 38 points in a quarterfinal loss to the United States on Tuesday. Rubio’s point total is a Spanish men’s Olympic record, and the most ever scored by a US men’s Olympic opponent, breaking the mark of 35 by Puerto Rico’s Butch Lee in 1976. The Cavs were desperate to find a dependable backup point guard for Darius Garland. Matthew Dellavedova served in that role last season, but he missed much of the year after a concussion. Rubio averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 assists last season for Minnesota. He was back with the Timberwolves in 2021 after playing in Phoenix and Utah. He played his first six seasons with the Timberwolves, who took him with the fifth overall pick in 2009.