Evan Fournier preferred to re-sign with Celtics, but ‘we couldn’t get a deal done’ so he chose the Knicks

Never before has free agency and the Olympic tournament coincided and Fournier was one of the premium free agents available. He checked his phone Tuesday morning, talked with Knicks officials and the deal was done. But he had nothing but positive things to say about Boston, and said he wanted to remain a Celtic.

Fournier, acquired from the Orlando Magic with the highly publicized Gordon Hayward trade exception, agreed to a four-year, $78 million deal with the Knicks hours before his French team beat Italy in the Olympic quarterfinals at Saitama Super Arena.

SAITAMA, Japan – As if the Celtics faithful are frustrated enough about lack of activity so far in free agency, newest New York Knick signee Evan Fournier said Tuesday evening that his first intention was to re-sign with Boston.

“That was my priority going into the summer,” he said. “Because I knew the place. I talked to Brad (Stevens) and we couldn’t get a deal done, obviously. But I had my options. It wasn’t necessarily Boston only but I was more inclined to sign there because they traded for me and I felt good while I was there. That’s the thing with free agency. It can go both ways.

“New York has been on my radar for a while now. I’ve always said the Knicks are the Knicks. And I’m honestly extremely happy I’ll be there next year.”

The Celtics could have exceeded the salary cap to sign Fournier, a smooth shooter whose stint in Boston was married by COVID-19, because they owned his Bird Rights. But he wanted a deal closer to $80 million and four years, and the Celtics did not want to make that financial commitment because Stevens is trying to carve out a maximum salary slot to make a run at a major free agent next summer.

Stevens made a deal last week for Dallas’ swingman Josh Richardson, apparently in acknowlegement that Fournier could be headed elsewhere. The Knicks, looking to build off last year’s playoff appearance, jumped on the chance to bring in a quality shooter. Fournier said he’s been ready for the high-profile Knicks and the pressure of New York after years in laidback Orlando.

“The No. 1 thing was [Coach Tom] Thibodeau, I love a coach like Thibs,” Fournier said. “Playing for coaches like (Steve Clifford) for a few years, I feel like I’m going to be very comfortable with (Thibodeau) and his style of play. I enjoy the pressure. I enjoy the spotlight. They had a really good season, they had a spot open and I thought I could really help them. And yeah, it’s freakin’ New York. It’s fun. You want to be part of something big, have pressure. You want to be a guy that competes every night. I felt like New York was a great opportunity for me to live those big moments.”

What could be more frustrating about Fournier’s defection is he signed with a division rival that perhaps has passed the Celtics in the Eastern Conference pecking order.

“I’ve been ready (for the spotlight),” he said. “I’m a very loyal guy so when it was Orlando I gave everything I had. But like I said, you want to be a guy that plays in those big games. You want to have pressure. You want to wake up in the morning and have that pressure. You don’t want to be chilling at home and that’s the one thing for me, competing.”

Gary Washburn