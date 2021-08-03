Game 108: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will resume their 10-game road trip when they open a three-game series at Detroit.
The Sox had a much needed day off on Monday, benefitting not only from the rest, but also from losses by the Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays. They enter Tuesday one game behind Tampa for first place in the American League East.
The Tigers also had Monday off after playing 17 games in 16 days.
Lineups
RED SOX (63-44): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15 ERA)
TIGERS (51-57): TBA
Pitching: RHP Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Peralta: Xander Bogaerts 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-1, Kiké Hernández 0-0, J.D. Martinez 0-1.
Tigers vs. Richards: Miguel Cabrera 3-11, Robbie Grossman 6-17, Jonathan Schoop 1-2.
Stat of the day: Over their four-game losing streak, Sox hitters are 4 for 32 (.125) with 4 walks and 12 strikeouts with runners in scoring position.
Notes: This is the last series between the two teams this season. The Sox won two of three at Fenway in May … Since the All-Star break, the Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game (21st in MLB) with a .242 average (18th), .306 OBP (23rd), and .432 slugging mark (14th) … The Tigers are 11-6 since the All-Star break … Richards has eight career appearances against Detroit, going 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA … Peralta made four career appearances against the Red Sox with no decisions and a 4.76 ERA.
