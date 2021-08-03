He’s finally free to ride the metro but it doesn’t go to the venues where he needs to be

Behold my free get-out-of-jail card! After 14 days of being forbidden to mingle with the populace for fear of my giving them a contagious keepsake, I’ve been issued a TP card (and an indecipherable map) allowing me to ride Tokyo’s extensive subway and bus system to my heart’s content for the final week that I’m here. The only problem is that it’s about as useful as my Charlie Card would be. The metro doesn’t go to the venues where I need to be, at least not without a change or two. It shuts down around midnight. And it’s crammed with unvaccinated Japanese. I need a negative COVID test next weekend to be allowed back into the States. I don’t need to be out and about among 14 million people, less than a third of whom have had a shot in an arm. There are more than 3,000 new cases a day in the capital thanks to the Delta variant plus a state of emergency that’s going to continue for a couple of weeks after I’m done. So as much as I’d like to ride the Shinjuku line all the way to the end and make hundreds of new masked friends I think I’ll stick to the air-conditioned media bus and its three occupants.