Jeff Rickard is named brand manager for WEEI

Parent company Audacy has gone outside the Boston market to find a new leader at sports radio station WEEI, naming Jeff Rickard as brand manager.

Rickard, who will begin Aug. 11, is a longtime sports radio host who most recently had been program director and a morning host on sports station WFNI in Indianapolis. In his new role, he will oversee content operations at WEEI and its radio network.

“Having worked in sports radio for virtually my entire career, I am thrilled to join the team at WEEI,” said Rickard in a statement. “Its rich history is well documented as is the unmatched passion of the Boston sports fan. I’m looking forward to pairing this talented team with fresh, new ideas to both reflect and match that passion.”