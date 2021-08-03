Jordan Montgomery tests positive for COVID-19, joining Yankees teammate Gerrit Cole

Cole was expected to start Tuesday, but manager Aaron Boone revealed the righthander’s positive test after Monday’s 7-1 loss to the Orioles. Cole was replaced by top prospect Luis Gil , who is set for his major league debut.

General manager Brian Cashman revealed Montgomery’s positive test during a radio interview before Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees lefthander Jordan Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus.

Montgomery and Cole, who share the team lead with 21 starts, will be out at least 10 days unless they draw two negative test results. Montgomery’s most recent start was Sunday, when he had a no-decision in a 3-1 win over Miami.

Advertisement

The positive tests came after the Yankees returned from a weeklong trip to Florida, which is among the states experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

At least 85 percent of the Yankees’ players are vaccinated. Boone said he believes it’s up to the players to decide whether they want the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think the right thing to do is to be vaccinated,” Boone said. “I’ve said that a number of times, but in the end it’s up to individuals.”

All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, infielder Gio Urshela, and catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive since the All-Star break, as have pitchers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loisaga.

Astros will hear it in LA

José Altuve, Carlos Correa, and the Astros have been heckled at Yankee Stadium, Cleveland, Phoenix, and many other parks, the result of their sign-stealing scheme. Now, they’re about to hear it from the fans who feel Houston cheated them out of the 2017 World Series championship.

For the first time since their swiping scandal was revealed, the Astros will play in front of a crowd at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday when they open a two-game set. Houston won Game 7 of that 2017 Series by beating the Dodgers in LA.

Advertisement

“Our fans have waited a long time to have these guys at our place,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts over the weekend. “And we’ll leave it at that.”

The Astros visited Dodger Stadium last year when crowds weren’t permitted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ballpark is expected to be packed for these games.

Astros manager Dusty Baker can envision how the Dodgers crowd will greet his American League West leaders.

“Probably not good,” Baker said. “It wasn’t bad here, but I’m sure it’s going to be a lot more hostile when we get to LA.”

Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19 ERA) starts for the Dodgers against Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23). McCullers started that Game 7 against LA in 2017 and was pulled during the third inning in Houston’s 5-1 win.