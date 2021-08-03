Maine’s J.D. Greenway, Cornell’s Travis Mitchell among the long shots at Bruins camp

The Bruins hope the younger Greenway, 23, who played the last two seasons for the University of Maine, can follow his brother’s footsteps to the show.

A 6-foot-5-inch left-shot defenseman, he is a year younger than his better-known brother, ex-Boston University winger Jordan Greenway , who recently wrapped up his third NHL season with the Minnesota Wild and will earn $2.6 million in the coming season. Jordan entered the league not as invitee, but as an honored guest after three solid years on Comm. Ave.

J.D. Greenway came to the Bruins development camp Monday as an invitee, a project, though he carries the pedigree of being a Toronto third-round draft pick (2016) who never came to contract terms.

“We see an athletic kid who has some molding to do as a player,” said Jamie Langenbrunner, the Bruins’ director of player development. ”There’s some raw skill to his game — his length, his skating ability. He has some work to do with his overall conditioning and whatnot, but we see some raw skill that can be molded into a player.

“We like the athletic ability and we’ll see where it goes.”

The towering Greenway is one of 12 invitees suited up at the camp, which will wrap up Friday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. Unlike most invitees, he carries a bit of an asterisk, having recently signed an AHL contract with the Bruins that has set him up to start the season with Providence.

Invitees arrive at camp from disparate places and circumstances. None of them has a remote chance of playing with Boston this season, or perhaps ever, but they have been able to find their way onto this week’s 28-man roster, shouldered in among such high-end prospects as center Johnny Beecher (first-round pick in 2019) and defenseman Mason Lohrei, the club’s top pick in the 2020 draft.

In most cases, the Bruins contact invitees via their agents or family advisers (code for agents who represent college players). But there are times when Langenbrunner will reach out directly to an unproven, unsuspecting kid and offer him a slot, what surely must seem like a gift from the hockey gods.

“You get a varying degree of responses,” noted Langenbrunner, whose son Mason, a 2020 Bruins draft pick, is here in camp. “It probably depends on how much love the kid’s been shown in the past, to be honest with you. I think it is fun for those kids who’ve been a little bit under the radar and the late developers that people talk about. They find their way here and they show well.”

A case in point this week has been Travis Mitchell, another towering left-shot blue liner who played his freshman season with Cornell in 2019-20. Prior to making his way to the Ithaca campus, Mitchell, 21, played three seasons in the USHL and then contributed a respectable 2-10—12 line in 29 games as a Big Red frosh. When the Ivy League shut down for 2020-21 because of COVID-19, Mitchell was among the scores of US college kids forced off the ice for a full season.

“A late-developing kid,” mused Langenbrunner. “Wasn’t even able to play hockey last year at Cornell. Put on a lot of strength during that 18 months off and looks good out there right now. You get a wide range of that, and that’s part of the fun sometimes.”

Mitchell, from South Lyon, Mich., has filled out to just over 200 pounds. Never drafted, he is pegged to return to Cornell for his sophomore season, but nothing would preclude him from turning pro now with the Bruins if, say, they were impressed enough this week to offer him something that looked more appealing than a return to school.

Bruins scouts Brett Harkins and Scott Fitzgerald, noted Langenbrunner, would have been the ones to spot Mitchell, leading to the invite this week.

“We like to bring them in here and scratch under the surface a little bit,” he said, referring to college free agents such as Mitchell. “See what makes them tick. Get to know them a little bit. Sometimes in the college free agent thing, it’s a little bit of a recruiting thing at the end of the day. A comfort levels helps at times.”

Mitchell’s skating, as is often the case with any prospect, has caught the coaching staff’s eye.

“Moves well for a big guy,” said Langenbrunner. “He’s 6-4 and change, he’s moving well. And his improvement, his growth, his added strength, he seems to be on an upward trend.”

Old friends

Jake Schmaltz and Lohrei were roommates the past season at USHL Green Bay, where Lohrei led the club in scoring (19-40—59) and his roommate finished second (19-34—53). Not the first time the two Wisconsin lads have been teammates. As fourth graders, they played on the same elementary school football team, with QB Schmaltz sometimes connecting with Lohrei as his receiver. “He had pretty good hands,” said Schmaltz. “He was a little smaller back then; he wasn’t always 6-3. He’s a good player. It’s awesome to see the player he is today, seeing him here. And having a friend here is always nice, too, a lot of fun.” … Greenway, prior to the last two seasons at Maine, played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin, followed by a season with USHL Dubuque. The Greenway boys grew up in Canton, N.Y.

Jake Schmaltz was on the ice at Bruins development camp Tuesday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Studying Hall

Center Curtis Hall, who turned pro last season with AHL Providence when the Ivy League opted to shut down, has only one semester remaining to complete his political science degree at Yale. “I’ll be doing that for summer classes,” said Hall, noting that he took two courses earlier this summer, on line, and is currently taking one course. “I’ll get it done over the next couple of summers.” Once he has his degree in hand, Hall might have the opportunity to walk in graduate ceremonies in New Haven. “At this point,” he said, “it would be great to walk, and honestly I don’t know exactly when I’ll finish up school. I’m hoping I can do it next summer, but at this point, school is kind of being pushed to the side. I’m completing it over summers, but my hockey game is the most important thing for me right now and for the future.” Drafted No. 119 in 2018 when he was 6-3/197, Hall has grown about an inch and added nearly 20 pounds.