Matt Turner, Tajon Buchanan return as league-leading Revolution host Nashville

Coach Bruce Arena is excited to have the duo back, along with Henry Kessler — who joined the national team during the knockout stage — as the Revolution begin the second half of the regular season.

Matt Turner will be back in net after backstopping the US men’s national team to a Gold Cup title, conceding just one goal across six matches to capture the Best Goalkeeper Award. Also returning to the fold is midfielder Tajon Buchanan, who starred for Canada during its semifinal run and won the Young Player Award.

Already 4 points ahead of Seattle in the Supporter’s Shield race, the Revolution will receive another boost when a pair of prominent players rejoin the lineup for Wednesday night’s match against Nashville at Gillette Stadium.

“Certainly there’s no reason to believe that they aren’t going to help our team,” said Arena. “We’re happy to have them back and we’ve built some good depth, so it will be nice to be able to continue to rotate players and be more efficient than we’ve been.”

New England (11-3-3, 36 points) went 4-1-0 without Turner and Buchanan, rebounding from a 3-2 loss to Toronto July 7 to rattle off four straight wins. The latest victory came Saturday night at the New York Red Bulls when Adam Buksa scored in added time to give the Revolution a 3-2 triumph.

Arena called the win the “best of the season,” and it continued an offensive surge. The Revolution now lead MLS in scoring (33 goals) and have struck for two or more goals in seven of their last nine matches.

The team’s three Designated Players — Buksa, Carlos Gil, and Gustavo Bou — have been at the center of the attack. However, in the first meeting of the season against Nashville, a 2-0 defeat May 8, the trio failed to click and Arena was forced to shift the lineup around.

“That was three months ago, and a lot changes,” said Arena. “The more familiar you get with each other, the more comfortable you are, and hopefully more productive.”

In its second season as an MLS franchise, Nashville has cemented itself as one of the top clubs in the league. It enters Wednesday’s match on an eight-game unbeaten streak after tying Toronto, 1-1, Sunday.

Nashville (6-1-9, 27 points) has the fewest losses in MLS and stands third in the Eastern Conference with a plus-10 goal difference. Dynamic midfielder Hany Mukhtar ranks ninth in the league with seven goals, C.J. Sapong has added five, and Randall Leal leads the team with five assists.

Nashville has not won on the road since the first round of the 2020 playoffs, but it is 1-0-2 all-time against the Revolution.

“Obviously they are a great team with only one loss this season,” said Buchanan. “They’re a team that is tough to play against and we’ve never beaten them. We know it’s going to be a tough game and we’re going to have to stay focused the whole game and try and get 3 points.”