Panthers receiver Keith Kirkwood carted off field; player who hit him is cut

Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is back with the team on the Wofford College campus, a Panthers spokesman said.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday at Spartansburg, S.C., carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.

“It’s obviously precautionary and we will wait and see after he’s looked at what exactly [the injury] is,” Rhule said after the team’s first padded practice. “That was just the early signs … I’m anxious to see what they say.”

Rhule was clearly upset when talking about the play by Ibe.

The collision halted practice for more than 10 minutes as the medical staff tended to Kirkwood on the field. Rhule gathered the players on an adjacent field and spoke to them while Kirkwood was placed in the ambulance.

“It’s completely unacceptable to do something like that,” Rhule said. “There are bang-bang plays that will happen and guys will hit the ground, but you can’t tee off on somebody. That’s not what we do and that is undisciplined by us and can’t happen.”

Defensive back J.T. Ibe was trying to make the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Rhule spoke just moments before it was announced the team had waived Ibe. The Panthers have not released a statement from Rhule or general manager Scott Fitterer on the decision.

Ibe spent four seasons at Rice and two seasons at South Carolina and was trying to make the Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent. He had signed with Carolina in April.

Kirkwood twice broke his clavicle last season and was limited to one catch for 13 yards in one regular-season game. He played his first two seasons for the New Orleans Saints and also played for Rhule at Temple.

Jets offensive lineman carted off

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice.

The team had no immediate word on his status.

The 23-year-old Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn’t appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.

Coach Robert Saleh was unclear how the injury occurred, saying he saw the play only out of the corner of his eye.

“It looked like he was in protection,” Saleh said, “and then he was on the ground.”

He said the team doctors told him Clark did have “some” movement, but “as far as the details and all that stuff, we’re going to wait for further evaluation.”

Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance at the side of the field.

Saleh immediately called off practice, the team’s first in full pads this summer. Many players watched in silence as Clark was taken to the ambulance. Saleh said there was just one more practice period scheduled.

“Man, it’s scary,” rookie quarterback Zach Wilson said. “At first, you don’t know — and we still don’t even know what it is, obviously. But what it takes to get to this position and how that could change his life, I don’t know how serious anything is, but you just feel for the dude.”

Clark went to Morristown Medical Center, about 2½ miles from the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, N.J.

“You take every day and approach every play kind of like it could be your last,” Wilson said. “I’m not sure if it is — he could be back tomorrow, I have no idea. But it’s just a scary situation when someone’s getting carted off the field. You just pray that he’s going to be all right.

“You hope God can just watch over him and everything he’s doing. It just kind of shocks everybody a little bit.”

Clark has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut. He spent the first six weeks of last season on injured reserve and was inactive for seven games when he returned, and he didn’t play in three others. Clark was expected to be in the mix in the open right guard competition, as well as working as a backup.

“I’m an optimist,” Saleh said. “God willing, everything’s going to be just fine. We’ll wait for the evaluation. I thought our doctors were all available and tended to him pretty quickly and did a really nice job. Now, we wait.”

Colts All-Pro guard Nelson out 5-12 weeks

The Indianapolis Colts’ injury list keeps getting longer — and more baffling.

Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Both are expected to miss 5-12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy.

There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz’s injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw last Thursday while Nelson’s, coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot.

Vikings CB Gladney indicted for felony

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

Gladney, who was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU, started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He remains on the roster but has not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

He’s charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the alleged victim’s neck and throat, according to the indictment. The altercation grew out of an argument and took place over a span of more than two hours, according to a civil suit recently filed against Gladney by the former girlfriend. She also alleged in the suit he tried to bribe and intimidate her into keeping quiet.

No court date has been scheduled yet.

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf called the allegations against Gladney “very disturbing and something that’s concerning to us as ownership and to our organization.”

Browns LB Walker out with knee injury

Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Walker, one of Cleveland’s biggest free agency acquisitions, dodged an operation. Stefanski did not provide a definitive time frame for the 25-year-old’s return … After a week of pleading and encouraging his players to get the coronavirus vaccine, coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism that his team was “trending up.” He was right. As of Monday morning, the Washington Football Team had 84 percent of its players at least partially vaccinated, a person with knowledge of the situation said, a significant increase from its league-low 60 percent the week before.



