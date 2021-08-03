Receiver Kristian Wilkerson just might snag a roster spot with Patriots

“Just doing my job and doing the details that we go through in the classroom,” Wilkerson said. “The ball will come if you do what you’re supposed to do.”

Through six training camp practices, Wilkerson has made a number of nice grabs, including several in the end zone as part of the team’s work in the red zone. On Tuesday, he capped off the first fully-padded session with another touchdown.

FOXBOROUGH — Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson is making some noise in his push for a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

Wilkerson, who went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020, spent last season on New England’s practice squad. He made his NFL debut against the New York Jets when he was temporarily elevated to the active roster in Week 9, and was on the field for just two offensive snaps in a 30-27 overtime win, his lone game appearance of the season.

He’s hopeful to earn more opportunities this year.

In March, after the Patriots kicked off free agency with a spending spree, Wilkerson was among the pass-catchers to gather in California for throwing sessions, joining Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi, and Matt LaCosse. According to Wilkerson, the sessions were “tremendously” beneficial in building relationships with the quarterbacks and improving the timing of his routes.

Months later at training camp, Wilkerson is still logging extra hours, showing up early to catch every morning with the JUGS machine.

Over the past year or so, Wilkerson says, he has improved mentally as a player, in terms of gaining confidence, knowing what to do, and developing trust with the coaching staff.

While the 24-year-old Tennessee native undoubtedly would be welcomed back on New England’s practice squad, his hard work has the potential to pay off via a roster spot. The competition will be fierce, though, even deeper down the depth chart. Competing with Wilkerson is seventh-round draft pick Tre Nixon, as well as fellow former practice squad members Isaiah Zuber and Devin Ross.

Agholor and Bourne are locks to make the roster, as is Meyers, who led the Patriots in receptions, targets, and yards last season. Gunner Olszewski, too, should have a spot for his role as an All-Pro punt returner. N’Keal Harry could be considered a question mark, given the trade request from his agent, but he’s put forth a strong start to camp.

Perhaps strengthening his case, Wilkerson also has gotten reps on special teams. He has worked closely with gunner Matthew Slater in the punt-coverage unit.

“He’s done it so well for a long time,” Wilkerson said. “He’s a great guy to look up to. I look up to him in every aspect, on the field and off the field, just learning everything.”

Regardless of what’s to come, Wilkerson seems happy to be back in New England.

“They teach you the game, the details, you know, the details of every play,” he said. “They teach you how to play football, and I just want to be a winner. So if I’m here, it’s being a winner.”

Second job

If the Patriots are ever in need of an emergency long snapper, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. apparently is their guy.

“If everything goes sideways, then I’ll be next up,” he said Tuesday.

Wise, who re-signed with the Patriots on a four-year, $22 million deal this offseason, said he’s been regularly working on his long snapping after practice.

He has experience at the position, having snapped in high school before moving away from the role in college. Once he arrived in New England as a fourth-round pick in 2017, he expressed interest in picking it back up.

“It kind of got noticed my first two years, and they said, ‘Keep working on it,’ ” Wise told reporters. “They put me in one day to see how I’d do, and I did pretty solid.”

According to Wise, one of the more challenging aspects of the job is keeping his hands dry. The responsibilities of having to snap and block also have given him “much respect” for regular long snapper Joe Cardona, who hasn’t missed a game since getting drafted by the Patriots in 2015.

Making it official

For the first practice with full pads, referee Clete Blakeman and his crew were in town to officiate. Blakeman has worked a few memorable Patriots games, including the 2017 and the 2018 AFC Championship. He also was among the officials to measure the air pressure of the footballs used in the 2014 AFC Championship.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.