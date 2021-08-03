Red Sox lose fifth in a row, dropping series opener to Tigers in Detroit

Increasingly familiar themes characterized the latest setback. The rotation delivered another disappointing outing; the author of that disappointing performance was Garrett Richards; and the offense continued its steady second-half fade, not merely failing to produce runs but rarely even hinting at the possibility of doing so over the final seven innings.

Those hopes vanished quickly on Tuesday night in Detroit, where the Red Sox continued to look like a team without answers. The Sox fell to the Tigers, 4-2, in a listless performance that extended their longest losing streak of the season to five games.

Perhaps, the Red Sox hoped, an offday would restore them. Or perhaps the conclusion of a stretch of more than two weeks facing no one but American League East foes would help the team escape its worst rut of the year.

The dismaying end made a mockery of the promise that the Red Sox showed in the early innings.

The Tigers, who entered the night having allowed 50 unearned runs, tied for fourth most in the majors, proved generous first-inning hosts to help the Red Sox take a lead. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario threw away a Xander Bogaerts grounder, allowing the shortstop to reach second with two outs. The Sox did not waste the gift, as J.D. Martinez flipped a soft liner to right on a first-pitch sinker from starter Wily Peralta to drive in Bogaerts and give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

That advantage doubled in the second. Hunter Renfroe led off by crushing a slider deep into the bleachers in left-center for a homer, his 17th of the year.

But the Tigers quickly began whittling at the Red Sox’ advantage. Slugger Miguel Cabrera jumped on a Richards fastball in the second inning, drilling a solo homer to right-center. The home run was the 498th of Cabrera’s illustrious career, but just his first against the Red Sox since 2017.

Though Richards gave up the tying run in the fourth, the damage could have been far worse. He gave up singles to the first two batters of the inning — the second to Cabrera, whose 2,944th career hit moved him past Hall of Famer Frank Robinson for 35th on the all-time list — and walked another to load the bases with no outs.

But Richards, who featured a sharp slider for much of the night, struck out rookie Eric Haase on a slider for the first out. After Harold Castro’s sacrifice fly down the left-field line tied the game, 2-2, Richards induced a ground ball from Willy Castro, which first baseman Franchy Cordero gloved with a dive and flipped to Richards for the final out of the frame.

The escape act by Richards proved short-lived. In the fifth, Richards walked the leadoff man and then chucked a fastball down the middle against Akil Baddoo. The Tigers rookie smashed it to right-center for an RBI double, putting Detroit ahead, 3-2.

Baddoo’s double concluded another discouraging night for Richards. The righthander — saved from further harm when reliever Hirokazu Sawamura worked around a walk to end the inning with a strikeout and ground ball double play by Cabrera — logged four-plus innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

In his last nine starts, Richards — while adapting to the league’s enhanced enforcement of its foreign substance rules — has been unable to grasp any form of sustainable success. He has a 7.36 ERA while yielding 12 homers in 40⅓ innings over that time. While some evaluators believe he could still prove effective as a one-inning reliever this year, few see a path to effectiveness as a member of the rotation in 2021.

Of perhaps even greater concern to the Sox is that Richards is far from alone in his recent struggles. Over the last eight games, Sox starters have an 8.47 ERA while averaging just over four innings an outing. Just once in the last eight games has a Sox starter completed five innings.

The Tigers tacked on an insurance run against reliever Yacksel Rios in the seventh inning. That proved unnecessary, as once behind, the Red Sox did not look like the team that has forged a major league-leading 33 comebacks.

Though the Sox knocked out Peralta with two outs in the fifth, Detroit’s bullpen delivered 4⅓ scoreless innings, yielding just three hits and no walks while striking out six. The Red Sox hit just one ball in the air out of the infield in that span.

The only good news for the Sox was that they lost no ground on the Rays in the AL East, as first-place Tampa Bay fell to the Mariners, 4-2. Still, until the Red Sox snap their losing skid, any concern about their competitors seems misplaced.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.