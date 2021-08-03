Red Sox place closer Matt Barnes on COVID-19 injured list

Manager Alex Cora said that one other Red Sox player experienced potential COVID-19 symptoms, but that player tested negative. The Red Sox underwent COVID-19 testing as a team on Tuesday, with no positive tests, pending the results of Barnes’s test.

The All-Star closer, who is vaccinated, stayed at the team hotel on Tuesday after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday. He was awaiting results of a PCR test, administered on Tuesday, to determine whether he had become infected.

“[Barnes is] going to go through the whole testing stuff and hopefully everything goes well,” said Cora. “As a group, we got tested today. So far, everything has turned out to be negative, which is positive. So we just have to wait for his. [The result of that test is] probably going to be later on tonight or early [Wednesday] morning.”

The Red Sox have had players miss brief periods because of flu-like symptoms that turned out not to be COVID-19. Cora himself was held back from the park prior to one game this year, and slugger J.D. Martinez landed on the COVID-19 injured list for one day in April because of a cold.

Barnes was briefly placed on the COVID-19 injured list in late March after he tested positive, but subsequent test results allowed him to be reinstated after just two days. Barnes, 31, went on to an All-Star first half. He’s 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA, 23 saves, and a career-high 41.5 percent strikeout rate and career-low 6.9 percent walk rate.

With Barnes on the COVID-19-related injured list, the Red Sox have an open roster spot to activate utilityman Marwin Gonzalez — sidelined since a July 11 hamstring injury. Gonzalez is expected to be in the Red Sox starting lineup on Tuesday against the Tigers.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.