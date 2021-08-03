Report drills NCAA on equity, calls for combined Final Four

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash cow Division I men’s basketball tournament “over everything else,” according a scathing review released Tuesday assessing how the association conducts its championship events. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 113-page report that includes a series of recommendations, including holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs. But it ripped the NCAA for falling into an entrenched approach to the women’s game, preventing its growth and leading to an embarrassing lack of equality with the men. “With respect to women’s basketball, the NCAA has not lived up to its stated commitment to ‘diversity, inclusion and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches and administrators,’” the report found. The review by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP had been highly anticipated. The firm was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide similar amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, a situation that blew up on social media amid player complaints and prompted apologies from NCAA executives including President Mark Emmert . In a statement, the NCAA Board of Governors said it is “wholly committed to an equitable experience among its championships” and called on Emmert to take urgent action. Coaches around the game applauded the review.

Yanni Gourde excited for chance in Seattle even with start delayed

After winning two straight Stanley Cup titles, Yanni Gourde has one of the more impressive resumes among the players selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft. But instead of being one of Seattle’s top forwards to start the team’s first season, Gourde is going to be stuck as a spectator when the puck finally drops after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. “It’s been a complicated situation because it’s been bugging me for over 18 months. There’s a lot of stuff in that left shoulder that didn’t work right and everything was caused by the labrum tear,” Gourde said. “We kind of found that out when I went to see the doctor for surgery and that’s what came out of it.” The Kraken see Gourde as one of their top centers as he comes off Tampa Bay’s run to another title, a year during which he had 17 goals in the regular season and another six in the playoffs. He’s tied to Seattle through the 2024-25 season. Gourde understands it may take a little time to fully find his role when he’s finally ready to go in late November or early December. “I don’t want to put pressure on myself,” Gourde said. “As soon as I’m ready, I’ll be ready. I’ll be skating with the boys. I’ll be battling. Like I said, my priority is to help this team win. Wherever I fit into the lineup that’s where I’m going to go and I’m going to try to work as hard as I can do to help my team win.”