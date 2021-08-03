There is no score high enough to reflect Simone Biles’s courage and skill

Biles, 24, is twice that age and a hundred times the gymnast she was back then, but as she concluded this particular routine Tuesday in Tokyo, there was little doubt about the degree of difficulty she had just faced.

Later, the greatest American gymnast would concede it was a dismount she probably hadn’t done since mastering it around the age of 12, pushing to the more difficult tricks the sports world would come to watch in awe across the 12 years since then, the ones across which she utterly dominated her sport.

Simone Biles hit the mat after a beautiful double-pike dismount from the balance beam and threw her arms into the air, completing one of the most dramatic, fascinating, and lasting stories of these 2020 Summer Games.

Advertisement

She officially scored a 14.0, good enough for an individual bronze medal, but in returning to action for the final event of Olympic women’s gymnastics, in closing a circle that opened with her stunning withdrawal from the team competition because of mental and physical barriers to competing, there is no number high enough to reward her courage and skill.

Biles, shining in the exploding red stripes and shimmering blue bodice of her leotard, would quickly make her way off the mat, and just as quickly fall into a whole-body embrace with her coach. But first, she took a moment to tap her chest, perhaps acknowledging just how much her heart had been filled across an Olympic experience unlike anything anyone, least of all herself, had expected.

From the shocking, heated moments after she (barely) completed one vault in the opening team competition to the ensuing conversation around why she had made such a difficult decision to pull out, Biles did so much to advance an important discussion about the mental-health challenges athletes face every day.

Advertisement

As if that wouldn’t have been enough to credit her for, what we’ve also heard from Biles in the days since then, and again in the hours after her medal-winning beam routine, was how much she has been able to change the conversation she’s had with herself. As she wrote on Twitter last Wednesday, “the outpouring [of] love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

She expounded on those feelings in a post-beam interview on NBC’s “Today” show, sharing how she had expected to return to the athletes’ village and be embarrassed about her decision to withdraw, only to receive so many messages of support and thanks from fellow athletes that she realized how much her speaking out meant to all of them.

To say out loud what so many others feel is a moment of empowerment, one that Biles deserves to own for the rest of her life, just as much as she owns an American record-tying seven Olympic medals, a mark she now shares with Shannon Miller, as much as her mythical status as the GOAT of all international female gymnasts. All the reasons she already had a legacy, the skills as the best all-around gymnast of her generation, the courage to stand up to serial abuser Larry Nassar, the class to remain with her team and be their loudest cheerleader in Tokyo, her grace in stepping aside when she knew she would have hurt her team by staying, a decision that actually made it possible for every American teammate to leave Japan with a medal, perhaps none will last as long as what she did by speaking up.

Advertisement

“My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win,” she told reporters in the mixed zone Tuesday. “So to be clear, to do beam, which I didn’t think I was going to be, just meant the world to be back out there.

“And I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal. I was just going out there doing this for me.”

Here’s hoping she didn’t mind that the rest of us went along for the ride.

And so does her circle in Tokyo close, completed in a way that felt so uncertain a few short days ago. Just when it seemed she might be remembered for what she didn’t do at these Olympics, she reminded us what she can do.

“[The bronze] means more than all the golds because I’ve been through so much the last five years and the last week while I’ve even been here,” Biles said on the “Today” show. “It was just ... it was very emotional. And I’m just proud of myself and all of these girls as well.”

There was no guarantee she could do it, not after educating us all about how dangerous it is for a gymnast to have “the twisties,” not after she had to go through daily medical evaluations to determine if her mind and body were ready to attack the beam, which is the only apparatus of the four (vault, bars, floor, beam) that doesn’t absolutely require twisting movements in the air. Doing it added one final layer of accomplishment to a career already full of them, but one that somehow stands out on its own.

Advertisement

“Just to have one last opportunity to compete at the Olympics meant the world to me,” she said during her press conference. “I had to be medically evaluated every day and I had two sessions with a sports psychologist with Team USA, but I’ve been training beam every day.”

Just as importantly, she has been sharing her feelings, and that is worth more than any weight in gold, silver, or bronze.

“To bring the topic of mental health, I think it should be talked about a lot more, especially with athletes. I know some of us are going through the same things and we’re always told to push through it. But we’re a little older now and we can speak for ourselves. At the end of the day, we’re not just entertainment, we’re humans, and there are things going on behind the scenes we’re trying to juggle with as well on top of sports.”

Legacy-defining words.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.