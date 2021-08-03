TPC Boston loses next year’s PGA Tour playoff event

The ending of the partnership between The Northern Trust and PGA Tour announced Tuesday morning meant the end to the brief, three-year Northern Trust-sponsored rotation between the Norton course and Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., for the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Northern Trust will not be played next year at TPC Boston in Norton. For the second time in the last three years, greater Boston will return to occasional host status on professional golf’s most prestigious tour.

Say goodbye, again, to Boston as a regular stop on the PGA Tour.

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner and Massachusetts native, vowed the Tour will return to both Boston and greater New York City.

“Professional golf will continue to have a very strong presence in those two important markets,” said Monahan in a news conference Tuesday. “For us it’s really a matter of when, not if, we’ll be back.”

The US Open, one of the four major golf tournaments each year, will be played at The Country Club in Brookline next summer.

While run by the USGA, that tournament also holds a spot on the PGA Tour.

Its presence here next summer, along with Northern Trust’s decision to end its sponsorship, might have played a part in the Tour’s decision to end the playoff event here, believes Dan Waslewski, general manager regional director of operations at TPC Boston.

“Frankly, it doesn’t make sense for the Tour to come to the Boston market in 2022, which is when they were scheduled to come back here next year and when they would have been competing in their own market against the US Open,” said Waslewski. “That would have been a difficult situation for the Tour to host an event here either way.

“From my perspective, it makes sense for the Tour to return here after 2022 and after the US Open at The Country Club.”

Waslewski expressed optimism that the Tour will return to Boston sooner rather than later.

“At the end of the day, with the tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, being a Massachusetts native, we think he has an interest in getting back here at some point in time,” said Waslewski. “The schedule is a very difficult thing for them to navigate year to year, but we fully anticipate the Tour will be back in Boston. It may take a year or two to figure things out.”

Next year’s first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs will take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, where FedEx is headquartered.

“A NYC-Boston rotation for that event was something we considered but it was never set in stone for 2022 and beyond,” said Stewart Moore, senior director, championship management communications, in an e-mail. “With Northern Trust not renewing its sponsorship of the event, and the continued evolution of our business model with the ET Strategic Alliance, the FedEx St. Jude Championship now becomes the kickoff event to the Playoffs.”

In an e-mail from the tournament on Tuesday, TPC Boston volunteers were told “Boston is an iconic sports town with incredibly passionate fans, and will be a great host to the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline next year. While the PGA Tour will not return to Boston in 2022, we will continue to evaluate future opportunities which may exist.”

