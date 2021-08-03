Tuesday’s Patriots QB watch: Cam Newton pumps things up

Cam Newton choreographed an impromptu cheer-off Tuesday morning, pitting the sideline bleachers against the end zone bleachers to see who could make the most noise.

This season, however, the Patriots’ starting quarterback turned the tables and decided to rile up the crowd.

FOXBOROUGH — It was always a training camp day marked by multiple choruses of “Happy birthday.” For the better part of two decades, from the moment their favorite quarterback stepped on the field on Aug. 3, Patriots fans would serenade him several times hoping for a wave or a fist pump.

As always, Newton brought energy to the field and the fans ate it up, screaming wildly as the quarterback waved his hands and cupped his ear, prompting the cheers to swell louder and louder.

For the record, the sideline won, simply because they had more bodies in the seats.

As for who won the daily battle between Newton and Mac Jones, it would likely go to Newton on most judges’ cards, though the passing attempts were down with the Patriots working heavily on the run game in their first practice in pads.

In competitive team drills, Newton connected on 11 of 17 throws and turned in a pair of sparkling throws, his best two of the summer.

First he connected on a deep touchdown ball (45-50-ish yards in the air) to Nelson Agholor, whose speed and shimmies twisted Kyle Dugger into a world of confusion in the end zone. It brought a roar of approval from the quarterback and the crowd, and prompted one teammate to bellow from the sideline, “I see you, 1-3,” (Agholor’s number).

In his final period, Newton went 4 of 5, including a nifty seam scoring strike to Hunter Henry.

Last week, Newton talked about continuing to improve his post-snap thought process, and it looked like his improved speed was evident on this day. Additionally, he ran a couple of designed runs in the red zone, deftly avoiding the violence in the trenches and galloping into the end zone.

As Newton continues to get comfortable with the offense, teammates are continuing to get comfortable with him, something that wasn’t easy last season with so many COVID protocols in place.

“We’re all human,” said Devin McCourty. “You come into a new place, you’re very new. You didn’t get an offseason. Guys are trying to get to know you. You’re trying to put your best foot forward. You’re trying to be yourself. I feel like now we know Cam.

“It’s the same thing out here. We’re talking trash. He gets hit three times and then he runs into the back of the end zone and does [some] cheer. Last year it was like ‘this guy.’ Now you’re like ‘That’s Cam.’

“Getting to know him, how great it was. Seeing his work ethic. Seeing how he was. Even though you hear so much about the media and so many people focus on what he’s wearing. The guy just wants to be a really good player.

“He puts it all out on the line for the team. No one worries about that anymore. We know what he brings. I’m sure he’s more comfortable. I know guys are more comfortable around him and having him here. I think that’s the great thing.’’

Jones hit on 9 of 14 tosses and threw his first interception of camp during competitive team sessions.

With his first option covered, Jones pump-faked and then fired to his left for Kendrick Bourne on an in-cut route, but the ball was snatched by Ja’Whaun Bentley. It was a bad throw but also a heck of a play by the linebacker, who reached back against his momentum to make the pick.

“See ball, get ball. Ball in the air, make a play on it,” said Bentley, who also had an interception Monday. “Like I said, we’re out here working, trying to see what different things look like. Making some plays in the process. That was an example of making a play.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.