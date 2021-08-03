Tuesday’s Patriots training camp report: Time to make some contacts

On the first day real contact was allowed at Patriots training camp, Stevenson trucked 5-9, 185-pound defensive back Myles Bryant on an off-tackle run. As he chugged into the secondary, several teammates on the sideline ran along, as they couldn’t hide their excitement. Stevenson was eventually tracked down by Harvey Langi.

It was the biggest hit on a day full of them — a departure from the usual when contact was gradually introduced once the pads came on.

“I think just to get back into football,” said Jonathan Jones. “Just to get into it, get a couple live sessions going. We’ve got three preseason games this year, so I guess that kind of factors into it — a little less time to actually take guys to the ground and I think that plays a big part in it.”

Bryant, for his part, was no worse for the wear and didn’t miss a snap.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); TEs Devin Asiasi (COVID-19 reserve list) and Dalton Keene (PUP); OL Ted Karras; DTs Henry Anderson, Chase Winovich (PUP) and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (NFI); CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP); and S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI).

Anderson suffered an upper-body injury Monday (it appeared to be his shoulder).

Asiasi was among a number of players — including Gilmore, Winovich, Cowart, Karras, and McGrone — who worked out on the lower field.

INJURIES: Rookie T Christian Barmore spent time with trainers on the sideline as he appeared to have an issue with his left foot or ankle. Eventually he removed both cleats and was retaped. He then joined his teammates, walking with a slight limp, and watched the final periods … LB Raekwon McMillan pulled up during a punt return and walked slowly with the medical staff back to the medical warehouse before gingerly walking to the locker room … LB Kyle Van Noy, who is still wearing a red noncontact jersey, was a near full participant. He left the session a tad early but was spotted running the hills solo.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Cam Newton’s touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor (45-50 yards in the air) and Hunter Henry (seam pass to the right corner of the end zone) were the best of the day and Newton’s top tosses of the summer. S Kyle Dugger was in coverage on both plays.

▪ Inside LB Ja’Whaun Bentley makes the grade for the second straight day, showing great athleticism and body control to snag a Mac Jones pass intended for Kendrick Bourne.

▪ Stevenson’s run (see above).

▪ It came during individual drills, but Isaiah Zuber made a super sideline catch on a pass from Jake Dolegala with D’Angelo Ross draped all over him.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Following the opening-session walk-through, coach Bill Belichick briefly stopped the music and the stretching session and gathered the team for a quick word. According to Deatrich Wise Jr., the message was, “Let’s go, let’s have a good practice, start fast.”

▪ The first individual battles between linemen were eye-opening, with Barmore turning in a ridiculously impressive performance, going at least 5-0 (the trench warfare is partially obscured by players). Not bad for a rookie. He beat David Andrews, Will Sherman (twice), R.J. Prince, and Alex Redmond.

▪ Lots of penalty laps were run as a result of the individual interior fights. You don’t have to run if you lose your matchup, but false starts and jumping offsides will get you a tour of the facility.

▪ Mike Onwenu had to run his lap right past Robert Kraft as the owner made his way across the practice field.

▪ During the second round of linemen battles, if an offensive lineman was beaten, all the offensive linemen did pushups, and vice versa.

▪ The entire defense and special teams unit ran a lap together but it was unclear what the infraction was.

▪ When Barmore and Montravius Adams hit the sled at the same time, I swore I heard tsunami warning bells going off. Yes, the earth quaked.

▪ Dugger, Joejuan Williams, Anfernee Jennings, and Michael Jackson had pass breakups.

▪ Nice teaching moment when Steve Belichick pulled Jennings aside to point something out. It apparently was corrected on the next snap, and Belichick fist-bumped Jennings.

▪ Gunner Olszewski did a nice job corralling a high snap during late field goal drills. He’s the backup holder.

▪ For those wondering who the backup long snapper is: It’s Deatrich Wise Jr. But he said he’ll be in there only “if everything goes sideways.”

▪ Matthew Slater’s kids did a great job retrieving balls following field goal kicks that landed in the friends-and-family section. Special teams prowess runs in the family.

UP NEXT

▪ Wednesday-Thursday: Practice, 9:45 a.m. (open to the public).

▪ Friday: In-stadium practice, 6 p.m. (open to season ticket-holders and Foxborough residents).

